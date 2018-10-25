NMCG2018 (LIVE UPDATES): Experts discuss fake news, 2019 elections at new media conference

Related News

The 2018 edition of New Media, Citizens & Governance Conference opens for the second day this morning in Abuja. Speakers from across Africa and beyond would be speaking throughout the day.

Enough Is Enough, Paradigm Initiative Nigeria and BudgIT Nigeria — the major partners for the conference — plan to use this year’s edition to highlight the broadening function of new media platforms, especially social media, in facilitating discourse between government and the governed, with particular reference to Africa.

Today is the final day of the two day event. Click here to read PREMIUM TIMES full updates of the yesterday’s activities.

Chris Ihidero, the moderator of the ongoing panel on ‘Using the Social Media as a Sex Education Tool’ asked why sexual violence, especially against women, is growing across Nigeria.

Jekein Lato-Unah of Stand to End Rape (STER) said the crisis is worsening because Nigerian men like to control women. She said there is a stigma even towards female menstrual cycle, with some cultures even deploring it.

“It is a biological thing,” Ms Lato-Unah said, no one should discriminate against anyone because of this.

Another panelist Dorothy Njemanze said some men often claim they are attracted by provocative way some women dress. She contradicted this by saying that that should not be an excuse because men often patronise prostitutes and still inflict violence on them.

Prostitutes are humans, too, Ms Njemanze said.

Also speaking on the panel, Anthonia Okoli said there are always threats even against those who seek to end sexual violence against women.

She cited an example of her friend in Ondo State whose daughter was stalked because she tried to stop a man who was encouraging rape on Facebook.

Mr Ihidero said women alone cannot combat threats against themselves, suggesting that men should be carried along.

Chizobam Ofoegbu, also on the panel, said there is even a growing sexual violence against boys. She suggested that a therapy should be introduced to cater for boys who were exposed to sexual activities at early age by women.

She said the menace had even spread into churches, where women take advantage of boys and rape them. This often causes serious psychological damage to victims.

Therefore, the fight against sexual violence should be a collective effort amongst both genders.

Ms Njemanze said she was raped at eight by four people. She said she could not talk about it. She said she had had an accident at age four and was undergoing therapy.

She added that she now understands how critical it is to educate children at early stages rather than waiting until it is too late. She says rapists carry out their activities like armed robbers, they get their victims to easily succumb to their demand using violence.

She said parents should educate their children and make them understand that sexual violence could be oral but it is still rape.