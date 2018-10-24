CAF Confederation Cup: Raja Casablanca edge out Enyimba

Enyimba FC
Enyimba FC

Raja Casablanca of Morocco have qualified for the final of the CAF Confederation Cup ahead of Nigeria’s Enyimba International.

The Green Eagles, as the Moroccan side are fondly called, sealed their place in the final in front of their fans on Wednesday night as they beat the Peoples Elephants 2-1 in the second leg of their semifinal clash.

The Moroccans will thus face AS Vita of Congo in the final after they eliminated the Nigeria flagbearers 3-1 on aggregate.

On their part, Vita Club dumped out Al Masry of Egypt after they trounced them 4-0 earlier today.

A blunder by defender Isiaka Oladuntoye gifted Raja their first goal in the dying moments of the first half.

Oladuntoye then put the ball into his own net in the dying minutes with just enough time for substitute Abdulrahman Bashir grabbing a consolation goal for the Nigerians.

Enyimba looked bright and eager at the start in Casablanca, but by the time they let in a soft goal in the first half stoppage, they were left deflated.

Enyimba’s failed attempt means Nigeria’s long wait to see any of her teams win the CAF Confederation Cup will continue.

The onus will be on Enugu Rangers to help break the jinx as they on Wednesday secured the ticket to represent Nigeria in the competition next

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.