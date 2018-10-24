Ex-Aso Savings boss, facing two separate trials, arrested again

Related News

The anti-corruption agency, ICPC, on Wednesday arrested a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Maimuna Aliyu.

Mrs Aliyu was arrested outside the court premises by officials of the ICPC, at the end of her daughter’s trial on Wednesday.

Mrs Aliyu, who is facing a current charge by the ICPC on alleged diversion of N57 million while in Aso Savings, was in court on Wednesday for a separate charge of alleged murder involving her and her daughter, Maryam Sanda.

Ms Sanda and her mother are being tried for their alleged roles in the murder of Ms Sanda’s husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Mrs Aliyu, who was granted bail with a bond of N10 million, was taken away by the ICPC officials as she exited the courtroom on Wednesday.

The ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed her arrest to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, in a telephone conversation.

Ms Okoduwa also told our reporter that Mrs Aliyu was brought to the ICPC office, after her arrest..

She however said the reasons for Mrs Aliyu’s arrest would be provided later.

“Yes it is true that she was arrested and brought to our office. But the reason for her arrest will be provided later,” Mrs Okoduwa told PREMIUM TIMES.