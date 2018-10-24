Dogara reconstitutes leadership of House committees

Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Speaker Yakubu Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reshuffled chairpersons of some of the House committees.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the speaker named Abdulmumin Jibrin, former appropriations committee chairman, to head the committee on land transport.

Mr Jibrin, a former ally of the speaker later fell out with him. He was suspended for over one year from the House for accusing the Dogara leadership of manipulating the 2016 budget.

Other new chairpersons of committees are Orker Jev, FCT; Edward Pwajok, Rules and Business; and Muntari Dandutse; FCT Judiciary.

More details later….

