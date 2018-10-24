JUST IN: APC, PDP again lose Rep members

Related News

Less than a week after the two major political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – lost a member each in the House of Representatives to other political parties, two other members have dumped the two parties.

The two members are Hassan Omale representing Ankpa/Omala/Omalaboro federal constituency of Kogi State and Mohammed Soba of Soba constituency of Kaduna State.

While Mr. Omale, who recently dumped the APC for the PDP in August decamped to the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Soba only announced his resignation from the APC but said he will announce his new political party soon.

Two members had last week announced their defection to other political parties.

The members, Akinlaja Joseph who represents Ondo East/West federal constituency of Ondo State and Olatoye Temitope representing Lagelu / Akinyele Federal Constituency of Oyo State announced their defection on the floor of the House on Thursday.

While Mr Akinlaja defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), his colleague Mr Temitope moved to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Shortly before the House commenced its annual recess in August, dozens of members, mostly from the ruling APC defected to other parties.