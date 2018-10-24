LIVE UPDATES: #NMCG2018: Communications experts, influencers hold new media conference in Abuja

Related News

The 2018 edition of New Media, Citizens & Governance Conference opens today in Abuja. Speakers from across Africa and beyond would be speaking during the two-day event, which closes tomorrow evening.

The conference has dissected issues around new media since 2012 when citizens’ advocacy think-tank, Enough Is Enough, and Shehu Yar’Adua Foundation partnered to host the first edition. The second held in 2016, with Oby Ezekwesili as one of the top speakers.

Chidi Odinkalu, a rights advocate who once led Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission in Abuja, would deliver the keynote once the event opens at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre by 9:00.

A series of strategic engagements and panel discussions would follow until 3:30 p.m. when organisers planned to wrap up the first day. Those expected to participate in different sessions include Farida Noubremma, outspoken Togolese political activist; Chris Ihidero, writer and filmmaker; Samson Itodo, the convener of #NotTooYoungToRun; Demola Olarewaju, a political strategist; and Idayat Hassan of Centre for Democracy and Development West Africa.

Enough Is Enough, Paradigm Initiative Nigeria and BudgIT Nigeria — the major partners for the conference — plan to use this year’s edition to highlight the broadening function of new media platforms, especially social media, in facilitating discourse between government and the governed, with particular reference to Africa.

Chidi Odinkalu delivering a keynote at the event.

Mr Odinkalu said the new media has made it easy to access the innermost corners of Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. Places like the Presidential Villa where people are being barred from taking pictures already exist in Google Maps.

But what people must be careful about is wielding influence on social media without responsibility. Social media is not a place where people take permission to do things. Vitriolic messages that are totally unjust and inexcusable are being pushed on social media.

Mr Odinkalu said “there is an assumption that social media is an instrument of transparency. It could be. But it could also be an instrument for obfuscation.”

He adds that there are some individuals who have 100 accounts each. That is not messaging, that is obfuscation.

The United States State Department’s 2017 report on Nigeria showed how bloggers are facing difficulties. The state is now taking adverse measures against bloggers.

Those who are being hounded should be defended because if you do not defend those with whom you disagree, then some day it could be your turn.

The 2019 elections are coming, under which context this event is holding, and things that happen before elections usually predict what would happen after elections.

We should watch out for violence against women and children in the upcoming elections.

The biggest single category of complaints we got while I was the chairman of National Human Rights Commission was violent against women. We are in a society that tolerates and incentivise violence against women and children.

The analogue space is not happy that there is a new digital space that is picking on those who are carrying out violence against women and children.

Violence does have consequences for live opportunities.

A woman spent 12 years in the university because the husband of the vice-chancellor decided he was going to sleep with her or she would not graduate.

It is our responsibility to ensure that the new media space does not allow violence against women to fester.

Going into the elections, thousands of people would have to be elected into different positions.

Our electoral arithmetic does not make sense when you compare it with out demographics. Our population is booming but the rate of voters is dancing makosa.

My father who died in 2015 is still on the electoral roll. One of the biggest issues we have in our elections is that the numbers do not make sense. How do we get dead people off the role so that our elections could make sense?

People who want things to work are interested in the numbers that make sense. Politicians in quest of power look for things that do not make so that they can remain in power. We need to use social media to introduce sense into our elections. BudgIT has done that with out finances.

This year, the APC has given itself 14 million primary voters. It is nonsensical because it demeans our president, our political system and we should not tolerate that.

Some people are afraid to say this because a bunch of paid people are going to attack us if we call them out.

Responsibility has a place in democratic politics. Good manners have a place in democratic politics.

What has happened with social media is that many of us are running around naked with each other. Some people are okay running naked, but those who were properly brought up should not get involved. Dignity does matter even in the digital age.

When debate is diluted with undignified comments, it loses its capacity to mediate between competing interest groups. It is not that a democracy cannot thrive, it is that a participating democracy cannot sustain itself upwards.

How do we on social media help in toning down electoral violence? Also how do we ensure proper collation?

The problem with Nigeria’s elections is in the collation. Our collation is deliberately designed to be opaque and easily manipulated.

Elections have always been won in two places: The creeks of the Niger-Delta and the Nigeria’s Sahelian plate.

You can police Anambra State, but you cannot police Borno State because of its sheer size. A local government area in Borno State is bigger than Anambra State.

Imo State is not even up to one local government area in Niger State.

Our people get leaders that we do not deserve. Every day, I see reasons that make Nigeria worth fighting for. There is no part of Nigeria that has monopoly of goodness. There is no part of Nigeria that has monopoly of stupidity.

We should make social media a safe place to properly put our narrative for a better cohesion. That for me, and that for us, should be the challenge.

That is where the demographic that was born into the digital generation has got to lead us into.

Mr Odinkalu has now concluded his keynote to a thundering applause from the audience.

A participant asks Mr Odinkalu: Considering the challenges of finances and human resources, how do you think we could address the concerns you raised about collation?

In his response, Mr Odinkalu said there are 119,973 polling units under 9,000 wards in 774 local government areas across the 36 states of the country with only one presidential election.

But it is only at the polling unit that counting takes place. What happens afterwards is addition and subtraction. The party agents are asked to sign at polling units and ward collation centres to confirm manual addition of figures. Then the electoral officials take it from there to the national level.

In the creeks for instance, the journey from a polling unit to to collation centre might require using a boat. Some people could write a different result to the electoral officers or they would not be allowed to cross water.

It is the same thing in the Sahelian parts of the country. Ballot stuffing is outdated because nobody needs it anymore. Every part of the country has coverage for data transmission, we could transmit data to a secure channels and eliminate all the opportunities to manipulate results.

They would say the Electoral Act does not allow for electronic voting. But this is not voting. This is about transmission of result, it is like a vehicle. It is not a configuration of the election.

The first panel discussion, themed: Are Elections Won on the Timeline?, opens with Chioma Agwuegbo as the moderator.

Discussants: Habiba Balogun, KOWA; Sesugh Akume, ANRP; and Demola Olarewaju, a political strategist.

Asked to weigh in on the 2019 elections in his opening remarks, Mr Olarewaju said the 2015 election was a reflection of national mood. Ahead of 2019, people are afraid afraid because they have seen what happened in Ekiti and Osun where it seemed like the will of the people did not prevail.

Asked whether elections are won on the timeline, Ms Balogun said she was more concerned about the Independent National Electoral Commission. She said INEC has a key role to play in understanding that when people mount pressure on electoral officials to do the right thing, such should not be seen as negative.

Mr Akume said he recently tried to get the physical copy of election results from INEC, but the physical copy was different from soft copy.

He also accused electoral officials of not responding to requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

He said social media is a tool to communicate, not necessarily to vote. But the social media could make impact in convincing people.

Mr Olarewaju in his contribution said 2011 election was an improvement and 2015 poll was an improvement over 2015. But this was achieved because Attahiru Jega, who was a career academic and unionist wanted to build further on his credibility.

Mr Olarewaju said politicians would be desperate, they would try to buy votes and cause violence. And that was the reason why INEC was placed in charge of conducting elections rather than politicians.

He added that Mr Jega was put on the spot repeatedly prior to the elections, unlike the current chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who hardly talks in public, could not be accessible and could not be easily questioned and held accountable like his predecessor.

Mr Olarewaju acknowleges that the PDP also uses bots to propagate its messages, but said the All Progressives Congress has far more.

“I have blocked thousands of bots,” he said.

Ms Balogun said citizens should regulate the use of bots before government catches up. “But in Kowa Party, we are not bothered about” the use of bots for now.

Mr Akume said following the role of social media in the 2012 OccupyNigeria protest signifcantly reduced the political influence of the PDP which was the ruling party at the time.

The big political parties are more organised and able to ram information down the throats of citizens.

Ms Agwuegbo introduces a new theme that should be addressed: fake news, propaganda and the truth in the context of 2019 elections.

Mr Akume said some politicians only care about their interest. They have no values. But citizens should be concerned about their values around truth and honesty by fact-checking whatever information they get rather than being incurious for the most part.

Ms Balogun said the APC and PDP have weaponised the social media. The responsibility should be on the big parties, not everyday Nigerians.

The citizens are not equipped to engage in the warfare the APC and PDP have unleashed. Some citizens are already flagging postings that are fake news, but we need regulators to regulate institutions, whether formal or informal, who engage in such practices.

We need regulators to ensure that when bad postings are flagged, people should be held responsible.

Mr Olarewaju agrees that the two major political parties are responsible. He said Kowa, which has BlackBerry as its logo, should be ready to counter fake news online.

He said only yesterday, some APC bots allegedly tweeted that Atiku Abubakar was hospitalised abroad. Some real persons now retweeted this to circulate it fast, which prompted Mr Abubakar to put out a video showing he remained hale and hearty.

In PDP, we are not used to propaganda. I apologised when I put up fake news recently, because it destroys your credibility, Mr Olarewaju said.

Mr Olarewaju also said some PDP voices on social media like himself regularly takle the party whenever it goes wrong. For instance, our party handle tweeted the order day that ‘Atiku would jail looters’, we had to go after the party that this is wrong, you cannot say a president would jail someone. Security agencies under him could only make arrests and prosecute, but it is left for the courts in a democratic setting to convict and jail.