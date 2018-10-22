APC Crisis: Governor Amosun talks tough, accuses Oshiomhole, ‘Lagos cabal’ of fraud

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday continued his protest against the outcome of the All progressives Congress (APC) primaries in his state as he accused the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, of colluding with “a cabal in Lagos” to write fake results which produced Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

Mr Amosun made the allegation in an interview with journalists shortly after swearing-in the new Chief Judge of the state, Mosunmola Dipeolu, at the governor’s office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He alleged the involvement of former governors Bola Tinubu (Lagos) and Segun Osoba (Ogun) in the alleged fraud, citing their silence on the matter as evidence of their consent to it.

“The President already knows there was no election in Ogun State. He knows that they just went to Lagos, write all results, and that what they did is fraud. If the National Working Committee or the National Chairman said there was any election in Ogun State, It was all fraud. That is what I said,” Mr Amosun stated.

The outgoing governor, who could not hide his bitterness, insisted that there were no genuine primaries by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, aside the one which produced Adekunle Akinlade as governorship candidate.

Mr Amosun had initially announced Mr Akinlade as consensus candidate before the NWC of the party insisted on conducting direct primaries. The NWC, after the controversial primaries declared Mr Abiodun governorship candidate of the party. The Ogun APC leadership, loyal to Mr Amosun, however conducted a rival primary that produced Mr Akinlade.

“Mr President already knows, there was no election in Ogun State, other than the one we held,” the governor said.

“The issue of Chief Osoba and Asiwaju and co, what we said was that there was a deafening silence from their end, and silence means consent. You can record me and publish out in your newspapers’

Former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu. [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

“We have not heard one word from any of them. Was there any election in Ogun State? Yes or No? They should come out and those that are hiding behind one finger, they cannot come out. People at this level should be courageous enough to take position, to come out , to come and tell us whether there was election.

“On governorship, the day they said they did it or not, the one that we had, there was live telecast, people even witnessed. They all came that they are changing again. They removed Leke Adewolu, Mikail Kazeem. All of those ones are nothing but fraud,” the governor said.