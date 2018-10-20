FACT-CHECK: Did VP Osinbajo goof in his Independence Day speech?

Related News

As expected, Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was full of optimism when the country turned 58 about two weeks ago. In a speech he delivered during a dinner at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja on Monday, October 1, he poured encomiums on Nigeria and Nigerians all over the world.

“…But we are by far one of the smartest and, perhaps, the most talented people on earth,” he said. “In the U.S., Nigerians are the most educated ethnic group, not one of the most educated, but the most educated. Sixty per cent of Nigerians in the U.S., we are told, have college degrees. This is above the American average of 30 per cent. And Nigerians in U.S. are one of the highest income earners in the US…”

The vice-president then proceeded to tell his audience that “the world’s fastest supercomputer was designed by a world-renowned inventor, Philip Emeagwali, a full-blown Nigerian.”

“This means Nigeria has the patent for the world’s fastest computer,” Mr. Osinbajo added.

However, what the Vice-President said of Mr Emeagwali and of Nigeria having a patent for the world’s fastest computer are incorrect, a joint fact-check by PREMIUM TIMES and DUBAWA, has shown.

Also incorrect is the claim by Mr. Osinbajo that the wealthiest black woman in the world is a Nigerian.

We fact-check three of the vice-president’s claims below.

1) Did Philip Emeagwali invent world’s fastest supercomputer?

There is no evidence that Mr. Emeagwali, 64, has ever invented anything, not to talk of the ‘world’s fastest supercomputer’.

A detailed investigation by the rested NEXT newspaper in 2010 indicated that Mr. Emeagwali’s biggest achievement at the time was his winning of the $1,000 Gordon Bell Prize in 1989. He was honoured for what scientists describe as running an application of the CM-2 parallel computers for oil reservoir modeling.

Following the feat, Mr. Emeagwali proceeded to claim, for several years, that he was a father of the Internet; that he invented the world’s fastest super computer; that he improved upon Isaac Newton’s laws of motion; that he owned the world’s first personal website; that American tech giant, Apple, used the microprocessor technology he pioneered in its Power Mac G4 model, among many other unsubstantiated claims.

For that investigation NEXT contacted the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, the world’s largest organisation of computer experts, which debunked the scientist’s false claims and then proceeded to remove his profile from its website.

The newspaper also contacted leading American scientists knowledgeable about computer and Internet inventions and those Mr. Emeagwali claimed adopted his inventions. Their verdicts were unanimous: the Nigerian scientist’s claim were false and misleading.

Gordon Bell, a pioneer in high-performance and parallel computing for whom the prize won by Mr. Emeagwali is named, said the entry that earned the Nigerian scientist the award had nothing to do with the invention of computers or Internet.

“The work Mr. Emeagwali submitted for the Gordon Bell Prize did not set a world record,” Mr. Bell said at the time. “In fact, another team produced better performance and better price performance that same year and was awarded the Gordon Bell Prize for performance.

“There were other hypercube machines in use before the CM-2, and others had programmed them to solve important problems.”

Alan Karp, a principal scientist with Hewlett-Packard Laboratories, and one of the judges who selected the Nigerian scientist for the Gordon Bell prize in 1989, said Mr. Emeagwali’s claims were false and exaggerated.

Jack Dongarra, another respected American computer scientist, and a judge on the panel that awarded the Gordon Bell Prize in 1989, said most the claims attributed to Mr. Emeagwali were false. Mr. Dongarr is a professor at the Innovative Computing Laboratory at the University of Tennessee.

Since he won the Gordon Prize about 30 years ago, Mr. Emeagwali is not known for any breakthrough in computer science technology, neither is he known to have been published in any peer-reviewed journal.

Philip Emeagwali Photo Credit: YouTube Channel)

Yet he has been travelling around the world marketing himself as one of the inventors of the Internet and one of the best scientists the world has ever seen.

NEXT wrote in that 2010 publication, “Since his (Emeagwali’s) claims had bounced around for long without any major challenge, many had believed them to be true. And from time to time, he adds new layers to what many scientists now believe to be a pack of lies.

“He was often listed among leading and globally respected icons such as Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, and novelist, Chinua Achebe. Mr. Emeagwali was so well respected that he once got on the Nigerian stamp.”

CONCLUSION: The vice-president’s claim about Mr. Emeagwali’s invention of the world’s fastest supercomputer is false and misleading.

2) Does Nigeria hold any patent for the world’s fastest computer as a result of Mr. Emeagwali’s ‘invention’?

Mr Osinbajo said in the same Independence Day remark, “… Nigeria has the patent for the world’s fastest computer” as a result of Mr. Emeagwali’s so-called invention.

There is no evidence to back the vice president’s claim. Multiple searches at the website of the US Patent and Trademark Office showed that Mr. Emeagwali has no patented invention of any kind assigned to him.

Patent is a form of intellectual property that gives owners the right to exclude others from making, using, selling, and importing an invention for a limited period of time. Under the United States laws, patents are granted for a term of 20 years from the date of application (14 years for design patents).