How two police officers were killed in Kaduna – Official

Related News

The Kaduna police command on Wednesday confirmed the killing of two police officers along the Nnamdi Azikiwe road in Kaduna by unknown gunmen.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the killing in a statement said the victims died during a ”fierce gun duel with the gunmen”.

He also denied reports that the gunmen seized the weapons of the police officers.

“Two of our men were killed while five other policemen sustained gun injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Kaduna. No arm was taken away by the attackers due to the ‘repelling gunpower of our men’. Some of the attackers escaped with injuries.

“They (suspects) quickly retreated and fled the scene. Detectives have been mobilised to the area with a view to track down the fleeing killers and bring them to justice,” he said.

According to him, the commissioner of police in the state is saddened by the incident and vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the incident occurred around 5.15 a.m. when residents were preparing for morning prayers in the mosque.

A resident of the area who simply identified himself as Sani said when people started hearing gunshot they all ran for safety.

“There was (were) gunshots as residents were at the mosque getting prepared for morning prayers. We didn’t know what was happening but we suspected the attackers were armed robbers,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the two policemen were killed on the spot while a driver died at Saint Gerald Hospital.

Saint Gerald’s Hospital spokesperson, Sunday Ali, said three bodies were deposited at the mortuary.

According to him, five others were receiving treatment in the hospital.

“Yes, five mopol were brought to this hospital in the early hours of today. We have been managing them. Two mopol (police officers) died at the spot of the incident. One driver of a brewery company was also involved. So three dead bodies are in the mortuary as we speak.

“Some of the injured policemen’s cases are critical while others are not but they (all) sustained degrees of injuries,” he said.