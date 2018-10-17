Gunmen kill two mobile policemen, civilian in Kaduna

Related News

There was pandemonium in Nasarawa area of Kaduna metropolis on Wednesday following gunshots by unknown gunmen that left two policemen dead and five other officers injured.

A civilian, identified as a driver of IBBI, a brewery company located in the area, was also killed in the attack.

The affected police officers were attached to IBBI, a brewery company, on guard duty.

The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. when residents were preparing for the Islamic morning prayers in a mosque close to the company.

A resident of the area who identified himself as Sani told PREMIUM TIMES that people started running in panic on hearing the gunshots .

“There were gunshots as residents were at the mosque getting prepared for the morning prayers. We did not know what was happening but we suspected the attackers were armed robbers,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the two police officers died on the spot of the attack while the driver died at Saint Gerald Hospital, Kaduna.

The hospital’s spokesperson, Sunday Ali, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that three bodies had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

According to him, five injured mobile police officers were also receiving treatment in the hospital.

” Yes, five mopol were brought to this hospital in the early hours of today. We have been managing them. Two mopol died at the spot of the incident .

“One driver of the brewery company was also involved. So three bodies are in the mortuary as we speak.

“Some of the injured policemen are in critical condition while others sustained some degrees of injuries,” he said.

Police spokesperson in the state, Yakubu Sabo, did not pick calls to his phone or reply a text message seeking his comment on the incident.