AFCON Qualifiers: Ighalo nets brace as Nigeria beat Libya again

Related News

Odion Ighalo was the main man for Nigeria again on Tuesday as the Super Eagles secured a vital 3-2 away win over Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

Ighalo, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture few days ago in Uyo, added two more goals to his name on Tuesday as the Super Eagles not only soared past the Mediterranean Knights but to the top spot in Group E of the AFCON Qualifiers.

It was Ighalo who placed Nigeria on the right path scoring the opening goal early in the first half before team captain Ahmed Musa doubled the lead with a sublime finish.

However, the Libyans who have only qualified for the AFCON tournament thrice in their entire history came back fighting and they were able to reduce the deficit before the first half ended.

The Super Eagles were off-colour in the second half and they got punished as the Libyans deservedly got an equaliser midway through.

However, against the run of play, Ighalo ensured that Nigeria took all three points away from Sfax as he scored his fifth goal in two goals to earn Nigeria a 3-2 win over the hard fighting Libyans who were hoping to avenge the heavy loss they suffered at the weekend in Uyo.

Nigeria with nine points from four games are top in Group E while South Africa are second with eight points from four matches.

Libya are third with four points and Seychelles are bottom with one point.

Only the two top teams from each group will qualify for the 2019 AFCON to be staged in Cameroon.

Read our live updates of Tuesday’s match here.