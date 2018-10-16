Libya vs Nigeria Live Updates: Super Eagles Gun For Double Over Knights

Related News

The Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles will be gunning for a possible double over their Libyan counterparts in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tonight.

The Eagles trounced the Mediterranean Knights 4-0 in the reverse fixture a few days ago in Uyo and now they will be hoping to get another good result, this time at the Taïeb M’hiri Stadium, Sfax, Tunisia

A win for Nigeria on Tuesday would take the Super Eagles much closer to a place at the 2019 AFCON finals to be staged in Cameroon especially after Seychelles held South Africa to barren earlier in the day in Victoria.

The Nigerian team is second on the Group E table with six points, two less than leaders South Africa who have played a game more.

Should the Super Eagles win, they will jump to top spot and inch closer to qualifying for the 2019 AFCON after misses in 2015 and 2017.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kick off is 7.pm

Super Eagles XI: Francis Uzoho, Leon Balogun, William Ekong, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Ogehenekaro Etebo, Wilfed Ndidi, Ahmed Musa (c), Kalu Samuel, Alex Iwobi, Ighalo Odion.

Kickoff!! Libya get the game underway here in Sfax

First throw in goes the way of Libya

Free kick for Super Eagles near the center circle

The game has been even so far

Ahmed Musa wins a free kick for Nigeria not far from the Libya box

Samuel Kalu tries a cross from the left wing but it goes straight into the goalkeeper’s hand

GOALLLLL!!!

Ighalo scores again against Libya

Another GOALLLLL!!!

Ahmed Musa doubles the lead for Nigeria as Ighalo provides the assist for the skipper

Libya try a run into the Nigeria defence but Leon Balogun checkmates the move expertly

The Super Eagles passing the ball around trying to tease the Libyans to come out again

CHANCE for Libya .. Uzoho saves from a tight angle and the rebound goes off target

Ahmed Musa makes a dashing run into the Libya box but the ball played away for a corner

Solid header away gives Libya some reprieve

A mistake by Leon Balogun but a quick cover by Wilfred Ndidi

Early change: Libya’s Bader Ahmed comes in for Mohammed Ali

GOAL!!! Libya pull one back

YELLOW CARD: Anis Saltou gets booked for descent

Libya making a shout for a penalty but referee waves it off

The goal scored by Mohamed Zubya has woken up the Libyans

Yellow Card: Muhammed Abudulsalam booked for a rough tackle on Iwobi

Shot!!! Libya tries a low drive Uzoho almost spills that but he quickly recovers for a second catch

Uzoho receives some treatment but up now.. Two minutes added time

Libya trying to finish the first half on a high but Nigeria escape the scary moment

HALF-TIME Libya 1-2 Nigeria

Second half underway… Super Eagles restart the game

Needless Yellow card for Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho booked for time wasting

Too much time on ball sees Iwobi being dispossessed of the ball inside the Libya box

High boots on Ighalo… Super Eagles get a free kick

GREAT SAVE….. Libya getting close and closer to getting and equaliser

Ola Aina first gets a crucial block before Uzoho makes a fingertip save to preserve Nigeria’s lead

Free kick for Libya in a somewhat prime position

The ball swung in… Libya gets a header but Uzoho makes an easy save

CHANCE… Libya almost with the equaliser but Uzoho to the rescue

Ahmed Musa with a shot but goes way off target

Libya SUB: Rabia Alshadi comes in for Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Free kick for Nigeria… Ighalo hacked down by the Libyan defenders

Iwobi tries a shot in the box but his effort was well blocked

Another shot from Iwobi but it goes wide

Nigeria bossing the ball possession have 63% compared to Libya’s 37%

GOALLLLLLL!! Libya get the equaliser

The Super Eagles defenders caught flat-footed

Two-goal lead gone for the Super Eagles

Sub for Nigeria.. John Ogu in for Oghenekaro Etebo

Samuel Kalu taken off for Henry Onyekuru

GOALLL!!!

Ighalo scores for Nigeria against the run of play

New Goal Line: Libya 2-3 Nigeria