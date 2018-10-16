Alleged Corruption: Fayose submits self to EFCC

Related News

The Immediate past Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, made good his words to turn himself in to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as he reported to the anti-graft agency headquarters in Abuja, 24 hours after exiting office.

Mr Fayose made a public show of the action, as he arrived the EFCC’s office on Tuesday in company of some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Mr Fayose wore a blue t-shirt with a bold white inscription: ‘EFCC I’m here’, with a face cap to match.

The governor carried two bags in tow, perhaps containing his sleeping materials and other personal items in case the EFCC decides to keep him longer than he planned.

A fortnight ago, the governor had restated his resolve to report to the EFCC immediately after he vacates office to answer questions on corruption allegations and abuse of office leveled against him.

On September 12, Mr Fayose said several actions of the anti-graft agency, including the freezing of his personal account and an attempt to secure a temporary forfeiture of his assets, were indicative of a plan to arrest him for questioning immediately his tenure elapsed.

He said his decision to visit the EFCC was informed by his belief in the rule of law, particularly the need to clear his name.

On Monday, the PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party had information that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the anti-graft commission to arrest and detain the former governor indefinitely.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm this claim.

Mr Ologbondiyan alleged the directive was not unconnected with the plan by the government to use the EFCC and other security agencies to detain Mr Fayose for his persistent criticism of the president and the All Progressives Congress (APC) while in office.

FAYOSE, WIKE SPEAK

Before entering the EFCC office, Mr Fayose spoke briefly to reporters.

“I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on the 16th of October. Like I said to the EFCC to await my arrival. This morning they came to my house, they cordoned off my street which I feel personally is unnecessary and unwarranted.”

From left: A former Minister of Aviation and a PDP chieftain, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose; and a lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Mike Ozekhome, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Wuse, Abuja where Fayose went to submit himself for interrogation on Tuesday (16/10/18). Fayose arrived the EFCC office, wearing a t-shirt with the inscription, ‘EFCC, I am here’. 05030/16/10/2018/Anthony Alabi/NAN

“When a man says he is coming, Nigerians should be given the benefit of the doubt. I have left Ekiti so whatever they need to ask today I will be able to respond appropriately,” Mr Fayose said.

Also speaking, Mr Wike said, “He wrote letter to the EFCC that he would submit himself on the 16th of October. And I believe EFCC should know that he is well. He is hail and healthy.

“I want Nigerians to know that he came by himself to the EFCC without anybody harassing him so that is why I have brought him here today.”

There was a mild drama when those who accompanied Mr Fayose were not allowed in which led to confusion between the security operatives and the ex-governor’s supporters.

Some of his supporters at the EFCC Office praised the governor and railed insults at President Buhari.

The situation was later brought under control when it was agreed that three people should follow the governor inside. These were two lawyers and Mr Fani-Kayode.

Mr Fayose’s legal team at the EFCC were led by activist Mike Ozekhome.

The former governor was still at the EFCC office at the time of this report.