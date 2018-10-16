Related News

Amnesty International and Nigeria’s senate president, Bukola Saraki, have condemned the killing of a Red Cross staff, Hauwa Liman, by the Boko-haram terrorist group.

The death of Ms Liman was confirmed by the Nigerian government Monday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the ICRC on Sunday raised an alarm on the sect threatening to kill the young lady.

Ms Liman was kidnapped alongside others in March in Rann, Borno State, when the insurgents launched an attack on a camp for displaced persons.

One of the kidnapped aid workers, Saifura Khorsa, was earlier killed in September.

After the September murder of Ms Khorsa, the Boko Haram released a video threatening to kill Ms Liman and Leah Sharibu, one of the schoolgirls abducted at Government Secondary School, Dapchi in Yobe State last year.

Amnesty International, a global movement against injustice and an advocate for human rights, stated that the aid workers must be protected from attack as provided under the international humanitarian law.

“Amnesty International is deeply concerned about yet another horrific execution of a health worker by Boko Haram one month after threatening to do so. @ICRC_Africa @UN,” Amnesty wrote on Twitter.

The group, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, called on the federal government to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu who has been held hostage by the terrorist group after an attack launched in Dapchi, Yobe State.

“On a day like this, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. We reiterate our call that; #BookHaram must immediately release remaining health workers, Leah Sharibu and all other civilians held hostage. #Nigeria @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @AUC_MoussaFaki,” Amnesty posted on Monday evening.

Also, Mr Saraki mourned the death of the aid worker and tasked the government on security.

In posts on his Facebook and Twitter pages, Mr Saraki described the murder as a callous and ungodly act.

“As I said on the 18th of September 2018, humanitarian workers, who go into troubled spots to alleviate people’s suffering are some of the most courageous and selfless people on the planet. They are #NotATarget,” Mr Saraki said.

The senate leader promised that the Nigerian Senate will remain committed to working with the Armed Forces to find a lasting solution to the unlawful killings by insurgents and improve the security infrastructure.

He then implored the federal government to deploy every reasonable tool at its disposal to ensure the freedom of Leah Shuaibu and all the children from the Boko Haram captivity.

In his reaction, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, called on the federal government to take necessary action to rescue others in Boko Haram captivity.

“I’m deeply saddened by the murder of Hauwa Leman, an ICRC aid worker, by terrorists. I implore the Federal Government to deploy every reasonable tool at its disposal to bring Leah Shuaibu and all the children in Boko Haram captivity home” Mr Abubakar wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Also, the Governor Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, expressed his sadness over the execution of Ms Liman.

“I am so devastated to hear about the brutal murder of Hauwa Leman, a humanitarian aid worker with @ICRC by Boko Haram. My sincere condolences to the family of the young promising woman so devoted and dedicated to helping others,” Mr Dankwambo wrote on Twitter.

For the senator respresenting Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, Ms Liman “was a martyr of peace.”

“The cruel murder of #HauwaLeman stands unreservedly condemned. She was a martyr of peace. She paid the ultimate price in the service of humanity. She epitomized courage,resilience & sacrifice.She was a light that shined over the dark corners of our country.May Allah grant her peace”, Sani tweeted.