Bribery Allegations: Why we cannot take action against Ganduje yet- APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress has said it cannot take any action on a video of Governor Umar Ganduje in circulation which appeared to show him taking bribes from contractors, because the matter had been taken to court.

The party said Mr Ganduje had sued Daily Nigerian, the platform responsible for the two clips of the scandalous footage released between Sunday and Monday.

“The matter is in court, the governor has taken the medium to court,” party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Monday afternoon. “We cannot comment on a matter that is already before a law court.”

Mr Issa-Onilu’s comments come a day after Daily Nigerian released the initial video to the Nigerian public on Sunday hours after a second batch was released.

The first video seemed to show the governor receiving up to $230,000 from Kano State public works contractors for the construction and allocation of stalls in a new market.

The governor has denied the allegations contained in the video, first saying it was ‘cloned’ and later threatening a lawsuit against the publisher of Daily Nigerian.

Calls have mounted for Mr Ganduje, 68, to step, but he appears defiant so far. Critics argue that the governor has, at best, violated money laundering laws by handling at least $230,000 (over N82 million) in cash.

Both the police and the anti-graft EFCC separately told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday they could not immediately commence investigation into the videos.