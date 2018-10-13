Peter Obi: South East governors, leaders meeting deadlocked

Related News

A meeting of leaders of the South-east in Enugu has ended in deadlock, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The meeting was hastily convened on Saturday following the announcement of ex-governor Peter Obi of Anambra State as the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday

The meeting had in attendance PDP governors and legislators from the South-east and other eminent members of the party from the zone.

Held at the Enugu home of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the meeting ended without any resolution regarding the nomination of Mr Obi.

In attendance were governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, David Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu, Ebonyi, and Abia states respectively.

After more than one hour of deliberations, they did not reject or accept Mr Obi’s nomination.

Briefing reporters on the outcome, Mr Umahi said the leaders of the zone were not consulted before the said nomination.

Mr Umahi, who is also the chairman of the South-east Governors Forum, said Mr Abubakar would meet with South-east leaders over the choice of his running mate.

The governor said the meeting of South-east PDP stakeholders was to brainstorm on the choice of the former governor of Anambra State as Mr Abubakar’s running mate.

He said both PDP governors in the zone and other stakeholders were shocked over the news of a vice presidential slot given to Ndigbo whereas no formal notice to that effect was given.

Mr Umahi said Mr Abubakar sent in a message during their meeting informing them that he was out of the country for a short period.

He said he pleaded with them to remain calm that he would be coming down to the zone to dialogue with the leaders.

“We saw news flying up and down saying that our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has picked a running mate from the zone,” Mr Umahi said.

“We were shocked because we were not consulted. While we were meeting, Atiku sent message that he travelled out of the country for a short period. He promised to come down and meet with South-east leaders.”

The Zonal Vice chairman of PDP, Augustine Umahi, said the leaders of the party in the zone saw the news of Mr Obi’s nomination as the PDP’s running mate on social media.

“Our leaders are saying that we are not yet aware that such a thing (Obi’s appointment) happened.

“We have gotten in touch him (Atiku), he is traveling tonight and he promised that when comes back we shall meet in that.

“Peter Obi is our son, and is from South-east, we are not rejecting or accepting him but we are saying is that we are not aware, you cannot shave a man in his absence,” he said.