Nigeria vs Libya (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles seek crucial win

Having missed out on the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles are not willing to leave anything to chance in their quest to qualify for the 2019 edition.

In this light, it is expected that the Eagles will be going all out as they face Libya in one of the Match Day 3 games that would be played across the continent this weekend.

With the absence of John Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa is leading the Super Eagles again and he will hoping to lead them to victory like he did few weeks ago away to Seychelles.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live updates.

Kick off is 4.pm

Super Eagles starting line up

Francis Uzoho, Shehu Abdulahi, Jamilu Collin, Wilfred Ndidi, Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Samuel kalu, Ahmed musa, Odion Ighalo, Alex iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo

