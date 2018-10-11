Related News

As part efforts to strengthen implementation of family planning programmes in Nigeria, the development Research and Project Centre (dRPC) is organising a one day high level meeting for developmental partners in the sector.

The meeting which would be held in Abuja on Thursday is in collaboration with the federal ministry of health and other civil society organisations.

Expected at the meeting are government officials working in family planning and reproductive health, CSOs, and family planning focal persons from five states: Taraba, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, and Lagos.

At the forefront of the meeting deliberation is the gender analysis of FP (family planning) and reproductive health in Nigeria.

The meeting also intends to update the states on the new family planning policies and how to improve implementation.

The CSO and focal persons are also expected to appraise the new policy direction of the federal ministry of health on FP.

In spite effort to make FP services cheap and available in the country, the rate of acceptance is still very low as many sexually active women are reluctant to embrace contraceptives.

The benefits of family planning are obvious. It allows women to space child birth and replenish vital nutrients lost during the process. It also allows the organs of mothers to return to normal.

In spite of these obvious merits, 87 per cent of women in Nigeria or their partners do not use modern or traditional contraceptives.

Statistics from the 2016/17 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) indicate that only 11 per cent of women of ages 15 to 49, currently married or in a union, use the method in the country.

An urban city such as Lagos also has very low record of FP usage.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of the event. You can also follow on Premium Times Twitter handle through the hashtag: #genderanalysisinFP and #PASFP.

The event is expected to start at 9:00 a.m.

9: 10 am – It’s a beautiful sunny day here in Abuja. The temperature here at the venue for the high level meeting on FP is 25c

9:12 am – Participants are already entering into the hall.

9:15 am Still awaiting the representative of the minister of health, Isaac Adewole. Other participants are preparing for the start of the programme

9:20 am – The programme is about to start. The moderator, Umar Kawu, just welcomed the participants of the events. He said the workshop is to update the states in the new nation’s FP policies and policy directions and update from states on FP situation and innovations

Participants at a one day meeting on updates to states on new national family planning policies and policy directions and update from states on family planning situation and innovations in Abuja on Thursday. Participants at a one day meeting on updates to states on new national family planning policies and policy directions and update from states on family planning situation and innovations in Abuja on Thursday.

9: 38 am – Mr Kawu said the event should start while waiting for the representative of the minister.

Currently on the high-table is Emmanuel Abanida, the Senior Technical Adviser, DRPC-PAS, he is representing the ED Judith Walker,

Also here is Fatai Aremu, a professor of political science, is a technical adviser legislative policies and advocacy, dRPC-PAS

Also present is Hajiya Sa’a Nata’ala coordinator, Family Planning Kano State and Sadauki, the deputy national president – SOGON

9: 45 am – The workshop is attended by government workers working on family planning, CSOs and journalists.

SOGON is the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria.

10:00 am – The cros section of participans at the workshop are from diverse states in Nigeria including Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Taraba and Kaduna,

10: 02 am – The event is divided into five sessions

The first panel is on gender analysis of FP policies – to be discussed by Joyce Ahmadu and Sakina Bello/Pathfinder International

The second panel is- FP financing at state level to be discussed by the representatives from the five PAS states (Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Niger and Taraba)

There will be a tea break for about 20 mins before a paper presentation on the topic FP Financing at national level – a review of allocation and releases. The paper is to be presented by Kayode Afolabi, Director/Head-RH, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH).

The third panel is on a new FP policies, policy direction and performance monitoring indicators. The objective is to understand new FP policies and identify performance indicators to monitor. Panelists are Adedeji Aderibigbe, University of Ilorin, GRed Izuwa (DD) FMOH and Okey Akpala/ M space

The fourth panel is FP policy implementation at state level. This would be handled by the representatives from the PAS states

The fifth and last pane is the state level innovations to address human resources for Health Gaps (Generating cross- learning to improve programme directions in bridging gaps for HRH)

10:10 am – Giving the welcome message and objectives is Mr Abanida. He said the objective of the workshop is to get people to talk about FP, especiallyy its implementation across the selected states and its implication on gender.

10:14 am – Mr Abanida said dRPC feels that their stakeholders need to get used to the FP policies

The meeting is to enable the stakeholders, CSOs, and media engage themselves in the new narration.

“We hope to employ FP policies in 2019 to 2023. FP is seen as injustice in gender inequity.” He said they intend to focus on gender equity and are hopeful that with the number of experts in the room, they will be able to come up with advocacy tools that will help improve FP in Nigeria and promote gender equality.

He said the event will help the states know what is happening at the national policy level. Before the event, we looked at the CSO landscape on FP and also found out what people know about FP

10:20 – Coming in is the representative of the minister of health, Kayode Afolabi- He is a director at the health ministry.

He will be giving the keynote speech and declaring the meeting open.

He is also going to be delivering a paper on FP financing at national level – a review of allocation and releases.

10:30 Speaking now is Mr Afolabi of the health ministry. He said FP in Nigeria is being supported by the government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Kayode Afolabi, Director Reproductive health unit, Federal Ministry of Health.

He said FP is very important to reduce maternal and child mortality because the current rate of live birth in Nigeria is 560 per 1,000 birth.

He said this is not to good because the country can do better and FP can be used to reduce this as it will reduce the rate of unwanted pregnancies in the country.

He said FP is very necessary to save lives of the women, allow them live their lives to the fullest and also take care of the family.

He said looking at the high figure and comparing it to what has happened in the past then the country can do well.

“We need to promote availability of new contraceptive model in line with the global trend. We are trying to review the roadmap we are using in FP policies. We are also happy that the media is here because we have over 300 PHCs in the country and most of the women are not accessing it.”

Mr Afolabi is an obstetrician and Gynecologist and presently a director in the ministry of health

He said 25 per cent of maternal mortality can be prevented by contraceptives.

“We have a lot of FP commodities where they are needed. But the question is how do we achieve this? Government has done a lot, but we cannot do it alone.”

He said the minister of health, Isaac Adewole, has also commissioned a task force to look into the problem in the six highest burden state for maternal mortality.

10: 40 am – Still Speaking is Mr Afolabi. He has declared the workshop open and proceeds to presenting his paper.

He said FP financing is very important and the government has been very committed to funding the FP programme. He said the government has been releasing its counterpart fund to the FP to GFF and World Bank.

Mr Afolabi said Nigeria started implementing its FP blueprint on cost estimates for FP in 2014. He said government and stakeholders decided to improve family planning uptake. He said there has been a gradual increase in the financing of FP in the country. Investing in high impact FP intervention is a cost effective national development initiative, he said.

He showed in graphics how Nigeria has fared in the funding of FP. He said USAID has been consistent in moping up the gaps in FP Funding in Nigeria. He said the country has not been fulfilling most of its pledges as it pledged $3 million for the basket funding for FP yearly for four years. This was meant to total to $12 million. Unfortunately the fund released was only $7 million in total.

He said Nigeria will not be able to pay the backlog in the funding because the source of money generation has dried up. He said the source was the excess crude oil fund. Unfortunately, that era is over, he said.

Mr Afolabi also said tat the government is now looking inwards to raise money to sustain the FP funds.

He said the minister this year made a pledge of $4 million to FP and he has promised that the government would pay it in bulk and not in installments as it used to be.

11: 00am Mr Afolabi said the budgetary allocation to health is also very low as it is only 4 per cent of the whole budget.

He said though the budgetary allocation is reducing, the allocation to FP is increasing and this shows commitment on the path of the government. He said there are also efforts to improve domestic funding to FP and this has started with advocacy visit to the budgetary office and this is why there has been a increase.

He said some of what the government have been doing in FP are renewed MoU with UNFPA procurement for the country, zs well asincreased effort to grow sustainable domestic financing through an annual government counterpart contribution of $4 million form 2018-2021

He said they have also disbursed $56 million to the states through IDA loans and Global financing facility from 2017-2020. A BHCPF roll out as pilot in line with the NHA of 2014, which shall be funded from government Consolidated Revenue pool.

He said the government is also investing in a robust accountability system to track and report actual domestic resources expenditure at national and state levels. He said accountability is very important because that is how they can know what the government is spending especially human resource.

Mr Afolabi summited by saying all Nigerians especially the CSO needs to improve on their advocacy for more budget to health because more money to health means more to FP.

The session now is the question and answer session.

A participant from Lagos said she does not think accountability should be a problem if there is right and official channels to disburse funds. She said such is what is used in Lagos.

“There is an official channel for funds disbursement to the government and CSOs working on FP in the state,” she said.

A participant asked why the fund for FP was being increased.

Mr Afolabi said the increase in the funding was due to forecast by the federal government and development partners who work on FP in Nigeria. He said the contribution the country makes is also being released to the basket fund in Geneva and not through anyone. He said the country is setting targets that it can realise and does not want to go beyond what it can meet.

He said there are huge unmet needs of FP in Nigeria and the highest in the country is Kano. He said there are lots of women who want to use FP but cannot because of many issues such as lack of facilities, spousal disagreement, fear of the unknown, unavailability of contraceptive choices among others.

He said Lagos and Kaduna have developed a cost implementation plan.

In conclusion, Mr Afolabi said there is a need to focus on people who are currently on FP method so as to make the services always available to them before focusing on those with the unmet needs. He said Oyo State tops the chart of where contraceptive is most accepted.

11: 26 am Mr Kawu has taken over the floor. He thanked Mr. Afolabi for coming and asked him to express their gratitude to the minister of health.

11:30 am – Tea break

12:10pm – Back from tea break

The moderator says the first panel will be handled by Joyce Ahmadu. It was meant to be taken by two panelists, but the second person is unavoidably absent.

The topic is gender analysis of FP policies. It focuses on gender assessment from gender perspectives. It assesses how projects/policies address and respond to gender dynamics and inequalities (gender norms, roles and regulation) in technical programming, policies and practices

it addresses how gender affects health seeking behaviour, reproductive health care and child care.

Gender role refer to what males and females should do within the society. The role of the women includes taking care of the homes and the family and this affects their ability to seek healthcare.

They also have to seek permission to take care of their health, she says. The unequal gender base responsibility also leads to gender violence. The gender norms also affect female health seeking behavior and all these serve as barriers to women health and family planning