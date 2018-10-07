PDP Protest: Police renew summon on Dino Melaye, Ben Bruce

Related News

Two senators, Dino Melaye and Ben Murray-Bruce, are to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja by 1000hrs on Monday, the police said Sunday

The invitation superseded an earlier one sent to them over their conduct in connection with a protest last week Friday in Abuja, the police said.

Both men were among Peoples Democratic leaders who protested to demand the removal of the INEC chairman and the declaration of PDP winner of the Osun governorship election.

Other PDP leaders at the protest include the party’s chairman, Uche Secondus, and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Mr Saraki was one of those initially summoned by the police.

But the police appear to have soft-pedaled on the senate president as he was not mentioned or summoned in the Sunday statement.

The protesters had earlier condemned the ‘unprofessional’ conduct of the police during the rally.

The police said they want the two senators to explain their role on the day ”unruly and violent protesters attacked police men on duty in front of the Force Headquarters.”

They are no longer expected to report at the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in a press release issued by the police headquarters on October 5.

The police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said Sunday that the two senators have a case to answer following preliminary investigation carried out so far by the police into the incident.

Mr Moshood said the probe revealed that Mr Melaye and Mr Murray-Bruce were captured on camera for “their active involvement in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari Way.”

He said the blockade lasted several hours and prevented motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety.

He also said they have to explain the “violent attack” on policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, “the pushing and hitting of the policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to police equipment and government properties”.

“Consequently, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce are to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja by 1000hrs on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation and not the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in the Press Release from the Force Headquarters on 5th October, 2018.

Mr Moshood said further investigation is ongoing to determine the level of involvement and culpability of other individuals and personalities who were seen at the scene of the crime on the date of the incident.

According to Mr Moshood, invitation letters have been sent to both Messrs Melaye and Murray-Bruce for them to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja.

”The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has the statutory jurisdiction to investigate the matter”, he said.