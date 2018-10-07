Liverpool vs Manchester City (LIVE UPDATES): Battle of Supremacy at Anfield

Related News

Two teams dictating the pace in the English Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester City, will battle for supremacy at Anfield this Sunday afternoon.

Both teams that would be slugging it out in the Super Sunday clash have 19 points apiece after seven games respectively.

After watching how the other Manchester team produced a remarkable comeback on Saturday against Newcastle United, expectations are understandably high for an explosive encounter at Anfield this afternoon.

Sunday’s game at Anfield pitches two coaches that seemingly know themselves inside out after years in the German Bundesliga before the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has the edge; winning seven times against Pep Guardiola with the Spaniard registering five wins and the other two games between the managers ending in a stalemate.

The Reds are viewed by many as the team who will be City’s closest challengers this term and such assertions are backed up by the table at present, with both teams sitting on 19 points.

Kick off is 4.30 p.m.

Line-Ups

LIVERPOOL

STARTING XI: Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson; Mane, Salah, Firmino

SUBS: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

MANCHESTER CITY

STARTING XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

SUBS: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Sane, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden

KICKOFF at Anfield!

Riyad Mahrez is caught offside as City try an early attack

Salah tries a low shot but misses the target, however.

Liverpool making the early runs and are dominant at the moment

The last time Liverpool lost to City at home is 17 games ago, a 2-1 defeat back in May 2003

Klopp yelling at his players, not satisfied with their performance probably

Liverpool get their second corner kick of the game

Almost… but great response by Ederson the Man City keeper

Sterling wins first corner kick for Man City

Still no clear-cut attempts on target so far; Mohamed Salah’s dragged shot the closest we have come to a breakthrough moment. Man City have not really got going at all so far, which is largely down to Klopp’s men pegging them right back.

Martin Atkinson waves off a penalty shout from Manchester City.

Yellow Card: City’s Bernardo Silva booked for foul on Salah

All of a sudden it is Man City who are edging possession – 54% to Liverpool’s 46% – but they have not looked like scoring.

City have already lost three times to the Reds this calendar year, any chance for Guardiola’s men today

Play momentarily stopped as James Milner goes down without any contact

Not looking like Milner can continue.. Naby Keita to come in

We are already at the half-hour mark… still no goal at Anfield

Four Africans are on parade in this Super Sunday clash ongoing at Anfield

Chance for Manchester City but the world most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk forces off a corner kick

While many goals were predicted today, it has to be remembered that these sides also boast the best defenses in the Premier League.too.. A tight affair so far

Free kick for Man City

Two minutes added time

Easy catch for City keeper Ederson as Salah and Firmino try to squeeze out a goal

Surprisingly, No shots on target in the first half

Half Time: Liverpool 0-0 Man City

Action resumes for the second half

Liverpool start on the front foot but no goals yet

Close! Liverpool comes close but Mane failed to do enough 0

No new substitutions from both managers aside Naby Keita who came in the first half for Milner

YELLOW CARD: Sergio Aguero booked for a late tackle

Chance! City’s Mahrez with a swift strike but off the target

Another missed chance for Salah… the Egyptian not in his usual element

YELLOW Card Benjamin Mendy booked and City now have three players booked by the ref

Man City Sub: Gabriel Jesus replaces Sergio Aguero

Aguero is now without a goal in 10 trips to Anfield

CHANCE… Salah with an opportunity but his effort goes high… Still 0-0