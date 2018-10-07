Troops kill five Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops had killed five Boko Haram insurgents in northern part of Borno.

Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Mr Chukwu said: “troops of Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), while on fighting patrol to Gara village in northern Borno on Friday October 5, encountered suspected Boko Haram Terrorists.

“Five members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised during the encounter, following the superior fire power of the troops, while others escaped to a nearby bush with gun shot wounds”.

He disclosed that the troops recovered four AK 47 rifles; five magazines, 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and eight rounds of 5.56mm NATO ammunition.

Other items recovered from the insurgents include: 11 mobile phones; assorted drugs; cooking utensils; consumables and six horses.

Mr Chukwu called on members of the public to report any suspicious movements or activities in their area to the security agencies.

(NAN)