About 7000 delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to converge on Eagle Square, Abuja on Saturday to affirm President Muhammadu Buhari as the candidate of the party in the February 2019 election.

Mr Buhari had earlier been elected by the members of the party via direct primaries held in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on September 28.

Although there were other aspirants, the president was the only one that purchased and returned the expression of interest and nomination forms.

If affirmed today, it will be Mr Buhari fifth attempt at the presidency having failed in 2003, 2007 and 2011 before finally clinching the position in the 2015 elections.

PREMIUM TIMES” team of reporters will be at the Eagle Square for the coverage of the event…

Chairman of the convention committee 7:28pm Governor Abiola Ajimobi, senator Shehu Sani also arrive the venue 7:03pm Rivers delegates argue over a place to sit a the Rivers stand has its chairs named after members of the NWC. Kashim shettima arrives Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Rotimi-minster of transportation, Adebayo shittu, Babatunde Fashola, Audu Ogbe-minister of Agric,

Ondo delegates seated Plateau delegate seat empty, delegates yet to arrive Nasarawa delegates yet to arrive

Edo delegates stand empty, cultural dance seen there practicing their performance