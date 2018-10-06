Related News

Presidential aspirants, delegates, party officials, independent observers, journalists and other accredited participants have gathered in Port Harcourt for the Peoples Democratic Party 2018 National Convention.

The event, officially scheduled for 6-7 October in the major commercial hub, would end in the emergence of a presidential candidate for Nigeria’s main opposition party.

The PDP governed Africa’s largest economy and most-populated entity under three successive presidents between 1999 when the country returned to civil rule and 2015 when Muhammadu Buhari emerged the first opposition politician to be elected president.

The PDP has come a long way since March 2015 when Nigerians denied it a fifth presidential election victory. In that general election, the party did not only lose the centre but also saw its grip on over a dozen states successfully wrestled by the All Progressives Congress, which was only established in mid-2013.

Shortly after President Goodluck Jonathan handed over to Mr Buhari at the end of May 2015, the PDP was plunged into a series of protracted internal wranglings that became so critical at some point political observers were predicting its demise.

The crises, which bordered largely on the leadership complexities, were eventually resolved at the Supreme Court in mid-2017, and the party seemed to have steadily regained its posture ever since.

The first sign that the party may enter the 2019 as a strong contender came a few months after the Supreme Court victory in December 2015 when Uche Secondus emerged national chairman at a competitive convention.

Although the outcome was heavily criticised by Mr Secondus’ challengers, especially those from the South-west who believed the new chairman was helped in by Governor Nyesom Wike to spite the Yoruba and relegate them to the fringes in party affairs, the frayed nerves were soon pacified by a reconciliation committee the party set in motion.

Also, within a few months after the PDP victory, and with the opening of 2019 election season looming on the horizon, political heavyweights began joining the party’s folds, and their number built as the election proper approached.

Now months to the general election in February 2019, the party is arguing that but for its top stalwarts who broke away in a major revolt between 2013 when APC was formed and well into the last weeks of the 2015 election, it would not have lost the centre.

The party also said since Mr Buhari’s performance has been underwhelming beyond belief, Nigerians would not be reluctant in relieving him of power at the polls next year.

But the Buhari administration and the APC have shot back at the oppostion party’s talking points, saying the current government had been preoccupied with reversing the disastrous policies of the past and accused the PDP of trying to return to power to continue looting the treasury.

The opposition party, however, apologised to Nigerians for its breach of citizens’s mandate during its 16-year reign, promising a new dawn in its conduct going forward.

With former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a host of other famed politicians who were part of the pre-2015 renegades now back in the PDP and even seeking presidential nomination, the opposition party is now more confident of its standing than at any time since its 2015 shellacking.

The need for aspirants to remain in the PDP and form a united front against Mr Buhari next February has been amongst the top concerns of the PDP in recent days. Last week, the party reportedly demanded that all aspirants must commit to remain in the party and work together after the convention, its outcome notwithstanding.

Party insiders also said the convention was deliberately scheduled to end on October 7 so as to prevent aspirants from decamping to other parties to participate in their convention upon the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for primaries.

Most aspirants have openly expressed willingness to work with whoever emerges the candidate amongst them, and none of them has openly indicated interest in defecting after the primaries this weekend. Instead, they have been largely busy canvassing delegates.

At least half of the 12 aspirants met with delegates at different levels throughout the night between Friday and Saturday.

At least 4,000 delegates, comprising automatic, statutory and ad-hoc members, are expected to vote. Politicking amongst the aspirants for the highest number of delegates score is expected to continue until the last minute.

Organisers estimate voting would start by late evening, and continue well into Sunday at Adokiye Amiesiemeka Stadium.

The 12 candidates are: Atiku Abubakar, Ahmed Makarfi, Aminu Tambuwal, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, Bukola Saraki, Sule Lamido, David Mark, Jonah Jang, KabiruTuraki and Rabi Kwankwaso. They have all expressed confidence in their individual abilities to clinch the ticket and face President Muhammadu Buhari as the main challenger in the general election next February.

PREMIUM TIMES’ Samuel Ogundipe, Cletus Ukpong and Nasir Ayitogo are on ground for a real-time coverage of the historic event, whose aftermath would herald the 2019 election campaign proper. Refresh your browser for the latest in our live updates: