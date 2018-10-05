Related News

Senate President Bukola Saraki is holding a crucial meeting with National Assembly members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The meeting started at about 10:50 p.m. and is still underway as of 11:20 p.m.

Details of the meeting have not been disclosed, two lawmakers who interacted with PREMIUM TIMES shortly before entering the meeting said. Mr Saraki only called the meeting tonight, but they would not have the details until it has been concluded.

“Let us hear our leader first,” a lawmaker said as he rushed into the meeting at Aztech Arcum, an event centre along Ken Saro-Wiwa Road in downtown Port-Harcourt.

Lawmakers present at the meeting include some senators like Dino Melaye and Chris Anyanwu, and House members like Zakari Mohammed and Razak Atunwa, who recently emerged the PDP’s governorship candidate in Kwara State.

The meeting comes as Mr Saraki and 11 other political heavyweights are ramping up efforts to convince delegates who would decided the ultimate flag-bearer of Nigeria’s major opposition party and face President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Saraki is considered a frontrunner in the race, with political observers expecting him to drag the race down to the wire with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

All the candidates are believed to have now settled in Port-Harcourt as of Friday night, but some delegates might not arrive until Saturday morning, convention day.

At least 4,000 delegates, comprising automatic and statutory members, are expected to participate in the exercise.