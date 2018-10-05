JUST IN: Jimi Agbaje emerges Lagos PDP guber candidate

Related News

A leading candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Jimi Agbaje, has won the party’s primary in the state.

Mr Agbaje polled 1,100 votes to defeat Deji Doherty, who polled 742 votes.

The chairman of the election panel, Victor Oyofo, declared him the party’s flag bearer ahead of the governorship election next year.

Mr Agbaje, a pharmacist, was the party flag bearer in 2015. He, however, lost to the incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the All Progressives Congress.

Earlier this week, Mr Ambode lost in his bid to seek re-election as another candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emerged the APC candidate.

Messrs Agbaje and Sanwo-Olu, alongside candidates of other parties, will slug it out in the governorship election slated for next year.

Details later…