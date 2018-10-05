OsunDecides: Aregbesola, Gov-elect meet Buhari as Saraki, Dogara lead PDP protest

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday afternoon hosted Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State and his successor in waiting, Gboyega Oyetola.

The meeting is held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and was also attended by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was the chairman of the Osun campaign team of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr Oyetola, the candidate of the ruling APC, was declared winner of the Osun governorship election, defeating his closest challenger, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, in a controversial election.

While the meeting held at the villa, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, led PDP members to protest the outcome of governorship election held two weeks ago.

The protesters want Mr Adeleke declared winner of the election.

After the meeting with Mr Buhari, Mr Aregbesola told journalists that “those protesting are mentally unstable.”

Details later..