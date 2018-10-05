Osun Election: Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal lead PDP protest at INEC headquarters

and

Leaders of the main opposition party, PDP, are currently protesting at the headquarters of the electoral commission, INEC.

The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the recent re-run governorship election in Osun State and the declaration of the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as winner.

Mr Adeleke lost to Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress in the Osun governorship election after a controversial rerun exercise in seven polling units.

The Friday protest is led by Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the Hosue of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and others.

Saraki Tambuwal, Lamido, Secundus during the protest ro INEC hq over Osun elections [photo: @bukolasaraki]
Saraki Tambuwal, Lamido, Secundus during the protest ro INEC hq over Osun elections [photo: @bukolasaraki]

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.