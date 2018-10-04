How 13 people were killed in Tuesday’s Plateau attack – Army Major

Related News

The killing of over a dozen people in Plateau State on Tuesday night could have been a retaliatory attack between violent members of two ethnic groups in the state, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Tuesday night attack on Jol village of Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

As at the time PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on Wednesday, there was no official confirmation of the casualty and the details.

However, on Thursday, the spokesperson of a joint security operation in Plateau provided details of the attack in what appears to have become a pattern in the troubled state.

Adam Umar, an army major and spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, confirmed the killing of 13 persons in Jol.

“Jol attack in Riyom followed the killing of three cows on the 19th September in which a meeting between Berom and Fulani in the area was summoned. Despite the peace meeting, a herder and five cows were later ambushed and killed in the area on the 29th of September while other cows were injured.

“After that attack, another Fulani boy was shot in the hand and one cow killed on the 2nd of October and that same day an attack was launched on the Berom community of Jol and houses raised down while 13 people were killed,” he said in an interview with a PREMIUM TIMES correspondent and other journalists in Jos.

Mr Umar also spoke on some of the challenges being faced by security operatives in bringing peace to Plateau.

“Another problem we are facing is that some of the civilians now possess firearms and we are calling on them to surrender the weapons so that the tendency of unleashing havoc on communities can be reduced drastically,” he said.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Plateau this year in clashes between nomadic herdsmen and farming communities.

Another attack occurred on Wednesday night in in Ariri community of Bassa Local Government Area of the state. Nineteen people are feared dead in that attack.

Both President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau have condemned the renewed violence in the state and appealed for peace among residents.