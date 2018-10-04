JUST IN: APC Primaries Controversy: Oshiomhole in crucial meeting with governors

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole (m), addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the State House Abuja on Monday (23/7/18). With him are Spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign, Festus Keyamo (L) and former member of the House of Representatives from Birnin-Kudu in Jigawa State. Hon. Farouk Aliyu Adamu. 03946/23/7/18/Ismaila Ibrahim/NAN

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are currently meeting with the chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, at his campaign office along Aso Drive, Abuja.

The governors earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meetings are being held following the controversies that have trailed APC governorship and senatorial primaries in some states such as Zamfara, Ondo, Kaduna and Ogun.

The earlier meeting with Mr Buhari was attended by eight APC governors.
The meeting lasted for over one hour.

Speaking briefly with State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo said they were in the villa to “review the various crises characterising our primaries especially the APC with a view to finding solution.”

The governor also said they met Mr Buhari to find a way out of the crises.

“So, we are looking for a way out in this regard. We are going to find solution, our party believes in justice, equity, and fairness.

“We are requesting that let the right thing be done and let everyone contest the elections,” he said.

