Related News

Some governors elected under the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

No official confirmation of the agenda of the meeting was made available to the press, but it may not be unconnected with the ongoing primary elections across the states.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier published the rift between some APC governors and the party headquarters over the primaries.

Some of the governors at loggerheads with the Adams Oshiomhole leadership are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.

Both governors were at the meeting with Mr Buhari on Thursday.

While the APC has concluded governorship and senatorial primaries in many states, controversy still exists in others.

Already, the National Working Committee (NEC) of the party has cancelled governorship primaries in Imo and Zamfara states.

Among governors attending the meeting with Mr Buhari include Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Abubakar Bello of Niger states.

Others are Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo and Simon Lalong of Plateau states.

Details later…