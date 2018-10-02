Related News

The head of the electoral panel set up by the APC to conduct the governorship primary in Lagos has said no primary was held in the state on Tuesday.

This is despite thousands of party members in Lagos turning up in various wards to vote for their preferred candidate between incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode and challenger Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Sanwo-Olu enjoys the support of majority of the APC leaders in the state including ex-governor Bola Tinubu.

On Tuesday morning, some of Mr Ambode’s supporters cried out they were being disenfranchised from voting amidst reports of thug attacks in some wards.

Clement Ebiri later told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that he was not aware any primary held as all election materials brought from Abuja were still intact.

Mr Ebiri, appointed by the APC headquarters to oversee the Lagos governorship primary, said his committee was yet to commence the process.

He said he was aware that some people “have done something” which, he said, was not with consent of the committee.

The national spokesperson of the APC, Yekini Nabena, had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES he was not aware of the cancellation of Tuesday’s primaries.

Mr Ebiri, a former Cross River governor, later confirmed the primaries did not hold.

