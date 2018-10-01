Unijos confirms killing of one student, another missing, two injured

Related News

One student was killed and and two others injured in the violence that rocked the University of Jos on Sunday, the management confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The university also said one student is still missing.

The university gave the confirmation in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Abdullahi.

The official also debunked reports (not by PREMIUM TIMES) that seven students were killed in the violence.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how an attempt by suspected herdsmen to break into a major hostel at the University of Jos had left at least one student, Shedrach Kums, dead.

The institution’s students union leader had narrated what happened to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Kums, a 300-level law undergraduate, was amongst the scores of students trying to beat back the attackers at the gate of Village Hostel when he was fatally shot, student’s union president, Fwangshak Pantu, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Monday afternoon.

Three others, comprising a student and two villagers near the school, were critically injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital, Mr Pantu said.

Police commissioner, Undie Adie, denied knowledge of the attack to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after the incident was first reported on social media.

Sebastian Maimako, the university vice-chancellor, did not immediately return requests for comments from PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Pantu had demanded an immediate response from both the police and school authorities against similar incidents in the future while narrating the students’ ordeal on Sunday afternoon.

“It was around 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday that some Fulani herdsmen tried to invade the Village Hostel, where male, female and some physically challenged students live,” Mr Pantu said. “The students quickly mobilised towards the gates to prevent them from coming in.”

The union leader said the student was one of those who tried to contain the herdsmen’s onslaught. He also said the student’s corpse had been picked up by the parents and buried.

The school on Monday released its own version of what transpired.

“Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos Metropolis, the attention of the Management of the University of Jos has been brought to the plethora of unverified information being circulated especially on the social media about casualty figures said to have been recorded among students of the University.

“It is claimed that seven (7) students of the university have been killed as a result of the skirmishes.

“Management wishes to clarify that after a rigorous search was carried out, one (1) student is still missing while (1) student was confirmed dead and two (2) other students were reported injured. The corpse of the deceased student has since been deposited in the mortuary.

“The injured student is still receiving treatment in the hospital while the other one has been discharged. Out of respect for the families of the affected students, the university authorities have decided not to disclose the identities of the dead and the injured but would do so in due course.

“It should, however, be noted that following the breakdown of peace in the metropolis, management has been working round the clock in close collaboration with the security agencies and the Plateau State Government to ensure that the lives and property of members of the University community especially students are adequately protected.

“While expressing deep commiseration to the family of the deceased student, the injured and all those who suffered losses during this unfortunate incident, management wishes to appreciate the government, security agencies as well as members of the public who have shown great concern about the plight of the university during this difficult period.

“Members of the university community especially staff and students are hereby advised to exercise caution and comply with all security directives during this period,” the statement added.

Eerie Calm

A PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who visited the school’s permanent site Monday afternoon reported that students were gathered in Abuja hostel and some were being evacuated in two white luxurious buses by security personnel of Operation Safe Haven ( STF).

Tension had heightened on Monday in Jos following a renewed clash between youth groups in Dutse Uku area of Jos North LGA of the state

Our reporter who visited the area reported that a number of houses were burnt.

The spokesperson of the OPSH, Adam Umar, confirmed the incident, adding that some people were arrested.

“Our aim is to ensure peace and stop the killing. We have made some arrests. That is our concern. The commander of the operation has gone round to the affected areas. He had a meeting with religious and community leaders,” Mr Umar said.

There is little movement of vehicles and tricycles in the city centre and most shops and business centres were closed. Residents restrict movement to their areas.

The state police commissioner, Undie Adie, had earlier on Rhythm FM, asked people from Tina Junction, Dutse Uku, Ring Road and Faringada to stay indoors due to the situation of the area.

Both the police and military officials declined commenting on the number of casualties.

The state governor, Simon Lalong, in his speech on independence day, called on the people to live in peace and unity.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening also called for calm in Plateau, appealing to residents to live in peace.