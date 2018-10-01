DEVELOPING STORY: APC, PDP governorship candidates emerge across Nigeria

Related News

On Saturday, Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held statewide primaries to elect their governorship candidates for the 2019 general election.

Some of the primaries were still on by Monday while some were postponed to Monday and beyond.

In some states like Abia where Orji Kalu’s name went missing from APC’s approved register, Nigerians were regaled with captivating intrigues, while in others, like Akwa Ibom where at least one person was killed, the outcome was mournful.

The exercise continues on Monday in states where it was either postponed or originally scheduled for October 1. For APC, Imo and Zamfara are holding primaries today. The PDP does not have fresh states holding primaries today, but results from some states where they held yesterday were still being awaited.

Individual aspirants on either platform who have already emerged as governorship candidates are listed as below. The list would be updated as more candidates emerge: