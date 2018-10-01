DEVELOPING STORY: APC, PDP governorship candidates emerge across Nigeria

On Saturday, Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held statewide primaries to elect their governorship candidates for the 2019 general election.

Some of the primaries were still on by Monday while some were postponed to Monday and beyond.

In some states like Abia where Orji Kalu’s name went missing from APC’s approved register, Nigerians were regaled with captivating intrigues, while in others, like Akwa Ibom where at least one person was killed, the outcome was mournful.

The exercise continues on Monday in states where it was either postponed or originally scheduled for October 1. For APC, Imo and Zamfara are holding primaries today. The PDP does not have fresh states holding primaries today, but results from some states where they held yesterday were still being awaited.

Individual aspirants on either platform who have already emerged as governorship candidates are listed as below. The list would be updated as more candidates emerge:

STATESAPCPDP
ABIAOkezie Ikpeazu
ADAMAWAAhmadu Fintiri
AKWA IBOM Nsima EkereUdom Emmanuel
ANAMBRA
BAUCHIBala Mohammed
BAYELSA
BENUEEmmanuel JimeSamuel Ortom
BORNOBabagana Umara-Zulum
CROSS RIVER John Owan-EnohBen Ayade
DELTAOgoru OvedjeOkowa Ifeanyi
EBONYISonni OgbuojiDavid Umahi
ENUGUIfeanyi Ugwanyi
EDO
EKITI
GOMBEBayero Nafada
IMOEmeka Ihedioha
JIGAWABadaru AbubakarAminu Ringim
KADUNANasir El-Rufai Isa Ashiru
KANOAbdullahi Ganduje
KATSINAAminu Masari Lado Danmarke
KEBBIGalaudu Augie
KOGI
KWARARazak Atunwa
LAGOS
NASARAWAAbdullahi SuleDavid Ombugadu
NIGERAbubakar BelloUmar Nasko
OGUN
ONDO
OSUN
OYOAdebayo AdelabuSeyi Makinde
PLATEAU Simon LalongJeremiah Useni
RIVERSNyesom Wike
SOKOTOAhmad Aliyu Manir Dan-Iya
TARABAIshaku Darius
YOBEMaimala Buni
ZAMFARA

