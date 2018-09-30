Related News

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday alleged that another aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is not fit to govern the state.

Mr Ambode, who has been in the eye of the storm, stated this while addressing a press conference at Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the aspirant was arrested for spending fake dollars in the United States and had undergone rehabilitation at Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos.

The governor also appealed to the leadership of the APC in Lagos to act in the interest of the development of Lagos

He said, “The aspirant being put up to compete against us is not a fit and proper person to take this job.

“I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve people selflessly and to serve the poor.

“This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spending fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and he has been detained for months.

“He doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do. This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before. The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu is believed to have the backing of the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

He had been endorsed by Mandate Group, an influential bloc in Lagos APC.

The party holds its primaries Monday.

Details HERE