LIVE UPDATES: APC holds governorship primaries in 27 states

The All Progressives Congress (APC)  is conducting statewide primaries to choose its governorship candidates in 27 states this Sunday. Today will bring a verdict for hundreds of political gladiators who have been lobbying to get the party’s priced ticket to be candidates in the 2019 governorship election, which is part of the general election scheduled for February.

Due to widespread division amongst aspirants in several states over issues ranging from to zoning to potential imposition of candidates by some so-called godfathers, the party at the national level decided to adopt a flexible mode in conducting its primaries this year.

The adoption of direct and indirect primaries was the immediate solution the party could come up with. Although the party acknowledges its approach may not be perfect, the two options would go a long way in mitigating post-primaries crises that often characterise Nigerian elections.

The APC looked into existing disagreements at each of the 37 state chapters (including Abuja) and recommended either direct or indirect method, depending on which has a better likelihood of keeping members united after primaries.

The direct mode means individuals who have APC membership card would go to the primaries ground and elect who they want to be the party’s candidate. This exercise is seen as more transparent and inclusive because it gives members a say on who should be their party’s choice.

In indirect exercise, some individuals who have attained the position of delegates in party structure would choose the candidate. This method has been widely criticised for being too monetised over the years. Delegates are known to collect huge amount of cash from aspirants, sometimes at convention grounds, to elect a candidate, with the most lavish often emerging victorious.

While direct primaries could be considered cumbersome and time-consuming, the method is less prone to manipulation than indirect primaries, and all members share responsibility in the quality of leadership of whomever gets the party’s ticket.

Twenty-seven states will hold governorship primaries today. The remaining nine states include Bayelsa, Edo, Kogi, Osun, Anambra, Ekiti and Ondo, whose governorship seats are not up for contest in the upcoming general elections, and Lagos and Imo, whose primaries were postponed at the eleventh-hour last night.

Eighteen states are conducting indirect primaries today, while the remaining nine opted for the direct method.

Below is a catalogue of all states where primaries hold today. PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of activities at the venues from across the country.

S/No. STATE RESOLUTION ON MODE OF PRIMARIES TO BE ADOPTED
1. ABIA DIRECT PRIMARIES
2. ADAMAWA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
3. AKWA IBOM DIRECT PRIMARIES
4. BAUCHI DIRECT PRIMARIES
5. BENUE INDIRECT PRIMARIES
6. BORNO INDIRECT PRIMARIES
7. CROSSRIVER DIRECT PRIMARIES
8. DELTA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
9. EBONYI INDIRECT PRIMARIES
10. ENUGU INDIRECT PRIMARIES
11. GOMBE INDIRECT PRIMARIES
12. JIGAWA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
13. KADUNA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
14. KANO DIRECT PRIMARIES
15. KASTINA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
16. KEBBI INDIRECT PRIMARIES
17. KWARA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
18. NASARAWA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
19. NIGER DIRECT PRIMARIES
20. OGUN DIRECT PRIMARIES
21. OYO INDIRECT PRIMARIES
22. PLATEAU INDIRECT PRIMARIES
23. RIVERS INDIRECT PRIMARIES
24. SOKOTO INDIRECT PRIMARIES
25. TARABA DIRECT PRIMARIES
26. YOBE INDIRECT PRIMARIES
27. ZAMFARA DIRECT PRIMARIES

