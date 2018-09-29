APC Inaugurates 21-member National Convention Committee

APC National Convention Committee and National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole.
The governing All progressives Congress (APC), has inaugurated a 21-member National Convention Committee (NCC)..

The inauguration was done by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja on Saturday.

The committee is headed by the Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The National Convention is scheduled for October,6 at the Eagle Square Abuja.

Below is the full list of members of the committee:

NAME DESTINATION
H.E. ABIOLA AJIMOBICHAIRMAN
H.E. KASHIM SHETTIMAVICE – CHAIRMAN
HADIZA BALA USMANSECRETARY
H.E. BABATUNDE FASHOLAMEMBER
AUDU OGBEHMEMBER
H.E. NASIRU EL-RUFAIMEMBER
H.E. ROCHAS OKOROCHAMEMBER
SEN. GODSWILL AKPABIOMEMBER
H.E. KAYODE FAYEMIMEMBER
H.E. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDUMEMBER
H.E. MUHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKARMEMBER
H.E. GODWIN OBASEKIMEMBER
SEN. EMMA ANOSIKEMEMBER
HAJIYA HAUWA SULEMEMBER
H.E. TIMIPRE SYLVAMEMBER
BARR. SHARON IKEAZORMEMBER
DR. RAMATU ALIYU TIJANIMEMBER
HON. ABIKE DABIRI-EREWAMEMBER
HON. STELLA OKOTETEMEMBER
H.E. PAULEN TALLENMEMBER
H.E. SIMON LALONGMEMBER

