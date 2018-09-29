Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the governorship primaries for Lagos and Imo states.

The party’s spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, told PREMIUM TIMES the two states would no longer hold their respective primaries on Sunday as previously scheduled.

The primaries would go on tomorrow in all other states but the two.

The announcement comes amidst stiff contest for the ruling party’s governor ticket between incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Jide Sanwo-Olu, who was until two weeks ago considered an underdog in Lagos politics.

But 24 hours to the election, fast-emerging developments show Mr Sanwo-Olu was a shoo-in for the Lagos ticket.

He reportedly received the endorsement of 36 out of the state’s 40 lawmakers on Sunday afternoon. This came simultaneously as another governorship aspirant and challenger, Babatunde Hamzat, endorsed Mr Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Sanwo-Olu is widely believed to have the support of Bola Tinubu, the Lagos political juggernaut who commands tremendous loyalty amongst party members, especially the delegates who would vote in the primaries to choose the party’sflag-bearer.

Details of the postponement would be updated shortly…