OsunRerun: INEC announces final results at collation centre (LIVE UPDATES)

The electoral commission, INEC, is set to commence the formal announcement of results from the seven polling units where elections were held on Thursday in Osun State.

The rerun election was held after INEC on Sunday declared the Osun State governorship election inconclusive.

The rerun elections were held in the seven polling units where elections were cancelled. The polling units are three in Orolu local government, one in Osogbo local government, two in Ife South local government and one in Ife North local government.

PREMIUM TIMES provided live coverage of the elections with journalists and observers faulting the conduct in many of the polling units amidst harassment and intimidation of voters, journalists and observers by both security agents and hired thugs.

The results from the seven polling units are now being collated at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo from where the winner is expected to be declared.

Follow live updates of the declared results below.

Unit 17, ward 5 Osogbo Local Government

Number of registered voters – 884

Accredited – 473

ABP – 1

APC – 299

MPN – 1

PDP – 165

SDP – 1

Total valid votes – 467

Rejected votes – 6

Total votes cast – 473

Orolu Local Government with three polling units

Total number of registered voters – 947

Accredited – 419

ACD – 1

ADP – 1

APA – 1

APC – 280

DPC – 1

PDP – 122

PPA – 1

PPC – 3

SDP – 1

Total valid votes – 411

Rejected – 8

Total votes cast – 419

Ife South, ward 7, unit 12 and ward 8, unit 10

Total number of registered voters – 1314

Accredited – 515

ACPN – 1

APA – 4

APC – 455

APGA – 1

DPP – 1

NCP – 1

PDP – 36

SDP – 2

Total valid votes – 502

Rejected – 13

Total votes cast – 515

Prof. Daniel Juwon now presenting the result for ward 10, polling unit 2, Ife North.

Number of registered voters – 353

Accredited – 133

ABP – 1

APC – 126

PDP – 2

Total valid votes – 129

Rejected – 4

Total votes cast – 133