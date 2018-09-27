OsunRerun: INEC announces final results at collation centre (LIVE UPDATES)

The electoral commission, INEC, is set to commence the formal announcement of results from the seven polling units where elections were held on Thursday in Osun State.
The rerun election was held after INEC on Sunday declared the Osun State governorship election inconclusive.
The rerun elections were held in the seven polling units where elections were cancelled. The polling units are three in Orolu local government, one in Osogbo local government, two in Ife South local government and one in Ife North local government.
PREMIUM TIMES provided live coverage of the elections with journalists and observers faulting the conduct in many of the polling units amidst harassment and intimidation of voters, journalists and observers by both security agents and hired thugs.
The results from the seven polling units are now being collated at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo from where the winner is expected to be declared.
Follow live updates of the declared results below.
Unit 17, ward 5 Osogbo Local Government
Number of registered voters – 884
Accredited – 473
ABP – 1
APC – 299
MPN – 1
PDP – 165
SDP – 1
Total valid votes – 467
Rejected votes – 6
Total votes cast – 473
Orolu Local Government with three polling units
Total number of registered voters – 947
Accredited – 419
ACD – 1
ADP – 1
APA – 1
APC – 280
DPC – 1
PDP – 122
PPA – 1
PPC – 3
SDP – 1
Total valid votes – 411
Rejected – 8
Total votes cast – 419
Ife South, ward 7, unit 12 and ward 8, unit 10
Total number of registered voters – 1314
Accredited – 515
ACPN – 1
APA – 4
APC – 455
APGA – 1
DPP – 1
NCP – 1
PDP – 36
SDP – 2
Total valid votes – 502
Rejected – 13
Total votes cast – 515
Prof. Daniel Juwon now presenting the result for ward 10, polling unit 2, Ife North.
Number of registered voters – 353
Accredited – 133
ABP – 1
APC – 126
PDP – 2
Total valid votes – 129
Rejected – 4
Total votes cast – 133