The election observation team of the U.S., EU and UK have given their initial observation on the conduct of the rerun governorship election in Osun State.

The observers gave their stance while addressing journalists in Osogbo in an interview televised by the TVC television station.

A member of the observer team, who spoke on behalf of the team, said the U.S. EU and UK observers had heard reports of irregularities, harassment and interference by inappropriate persons in the elections.

“We are very concerned by these reports and will be checking with stakeholders to check the facts. We call on all stakeholders to remain calm,” he said.

Earlier, the Centre for Democracy and Development, one of the foremost observer groups in Nigeria, faulted the rerun election process.

“In the light of these anti-democratic acts, which have undermined the sanctity of the ballot therefore, we hold strongly the view that the re-run poll of Thursday, September 27, 2018 does not meet up with the minimum standards for free, fair and credible elections,” the CDD said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon.

The rerun election is to determine the winner of the governorship election which held in Osun on Saturday. Although the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke had a lead in that election, his margin of victory over the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, was less than the total cancelled votes, the electoral commission, INEC, said.

The votes were cancelled in seven polling units in four local governments where the rerun election was held on Thursday.

The final results of the rerun election were being collated as at the time of this report although results from the polling units showed the APC in the lead.

More details later…