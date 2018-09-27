Family makes U-turn, says Aisha Buhari’s ADC not released

Related News

The family of the Aide De Camp (ADC) to the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has said that he has not yet been released contrary to information provided earlier.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported the arrest of the ADC, Sani Baba-Inna, on Friday last week after Mrs Buhari accused him of fraud.

Mr Baba-Inna’s elder brother, Farouq Baba-Inna, told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon that he has been released.

“He has just been released and I am on my way to see him,” he said.

However, Farouq later told us that he was misinformed.

“A colleague of the ADC called me as I was travelling to Abuja to tell me that he has been released. Unfortunately, it turned out to be untrue.

“I was so excited and had no reason to doubt him. That was why I called to inform you,” he said about an hour after the initial call.

Also, spokesperson to Mrs Buhari, Suleiman Haruna, in a message to this newspaper said Mr Baba-Inna may not be released anytime soon.

“The officer is being investigated on allegation of corrupt practices, which is a serious offence. As such, it is unlikely that the DSS will compromise and release him midway without completing the investigation,” Mr Haruna said.

Mrs Buhari accuses Mr Baba-Inna of collecting cash gifts totalling N2.5 billion from politicians and businesses over three years, money he allegedly kept to himself. She asked the police to retrieve the money, and publicly asked persons who may have given money to Mr Baba-Inna to demand same from him.

However, police investigations, according to sources in the police, failed to trace such huge amount to the ADC.

Dissatisfied, Mrs Buhari asked the SSS to take over the case.

Spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya, who confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday said investigation was in progress.

Mr Afunanya could not be reached on Thursday.