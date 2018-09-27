OsunRerun (LIVE UPDATES): Official results from polling units

As voting ends in the polling units across the four local governments in Osun State, results from such polling units have started coming in.
The results from these polling units will determine whether PDP’s Ademola Adeleke or APC’s Oyetola Gboyega will emerge as the governor of the state.
Rerun elections were held in seven polling units in four local governments of Osogbo, Orolu, Ife South and Ife North local governments.
The final, official result will be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
PREMUM TIMES brings you live updates of the official results as announced by INEC officials at the various polling units.
Result for Osogbo PU 17, Ward 5, voting point 1
APC 162
PDP 82
SDP 1
Voting point 2 votes are being sorted
Result of Ward10, PU2, Oyere II, Ife North LG
Registered Voters – 353 Accredited – 133
Cast Vote – 130
Void – 1
APC – 126
PDP – 2
ADP – 1
Other parties – 0
3:40pm – Total score for Osogbo LGA Ward 5, unit 17
APC 299
PDP 165
At 2:29pm Result from Ward10, PU2, Oyere, Ife North LG
Registered Voters – 353
Accredited – 133
Cast Vote – 130
Void – 1
APC – 126
PDP – 2
SDP – 0
ADC – 0
ADP – 1
2:09pm: Results from PU 003 Ward 9 Gbogbo primary school Orolu local govt.
1 void …..
APC… 41
PDP…64
Registered Voters – 167
Accredited voters- 106
5: 30pm: Results of two wards for the supplementary election in Orolu LGA as presented by Professor A.K Onifade from Federal university Akure.
Ward 8 with two polling units and ward 9 with one unit.
Results from pu001, Ward 8 Orolu local govt.
APC – 111
PDP – 3
Results from pu004, Ward 8 Orolu local govt.
APC – 128
PDP – 55
Total results In ward 8 Orolu Local govt
Registered 780
Accredited 312
APC – 239
PDP – 58
Total Vote Cast – 305
Rejected votes – 07
Results from ward 9, unit 3 Orolu Local govt
APC – 41
PDP – 64
Registered Voters – 167
Accredited voters – 106
Total Vote cast – 106
TOTAL RESULTS FROM 3 UNITS IN OROLU LGA
Registered voters 947
Accredited votes 419
ACD – 01
ADP – 01
APC – 280
APA – 01
DPC – 01
PDP – 122
TOTAL VALID VOTES – 411
REJECTED VOTES – 08
TOTAL VOTES CAST – 419