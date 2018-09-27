OsunRerun (LIVE UPDATES): Official results from polling units

Related News

As voting ends in the polling units across the four local governments in Osun State, results from such polling units have started coming in.

The results from these polling units will determine whether PDP’s Ademola Adeleke or APC’s Oyetola Gboyega will emerge as the governor of the state.

Rerun elections were held in seven polling units in four local governments of Osogbo, Orolu, Ife South and Ife North local governments.

The final, official result will be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

PREMUM TIMES brings you live updates of the official results as announced by INEC officials at the various polling units.

See results below.

Result for Osogbo PU 17, Ward 5, voting point 1

APC 162

PDP 82

SDP 1

Voting point 2 votes are being sorted

Result of Ward10, PU2, Oyere II, Ife North LG

Registered Voters – 353 Accredited – 133

Cast Vote – 130

Void – 1

APC – 126

PDP – 2

ADP – 1

Other parties – 0

3:40pm – Total score for Osogbo LGA Ward 5, unit 17

APC 299

PDP 165

Party agents signing results in Unit 17, Ward 5 in osogbo LGA.

At 2:29pm Result from Ward10, PU2, Oyere, Ife North LG

Registered Voters – 353

Accredited – 133

Cast Vote – 130

Void – 1

APC – 126

PDP – 2

SDP – 0

ADC – 0

ADP – 1

2:09pm: Results from PU 003 Ward 9 Gbogbo primary school Orolu local govt.

1 void …..

APC… 41

PDP…64

Registered Voters – 167

Accredited voters- 106

Osogbo LGA Unit 17, Ward 5 form EC60E form EC60E from polling unit 3 Ward 9 Orolu LGA. APC 41, PDP 64 form EC60E from polling unit 12 Ward 7, Adereti Village, Ife South LGA.

5: 30pm: Results of two wards for the supplementary election in Orolu LGA as presented by Professor A.K Onifade from Federal university Akure.

Ward 8 with two polling units and ward 9 with one unit.

Results from pu001, Ward 8 Orolu local govt.

APC – 111

PDP – 3

Results from pu004, Ward 8 Orolu local govt.

APC – 128

PDP – 55

Total results In ward 8 Orolu Local govt

Registered 780

Accredited 312

APC – 239

PDP – 58

Total Vote Cast – 305

Rejected votes – 07

Results from ward 9, unit 3 Orolu Local govt

APC – 41

PDP – 64

Registered Voters – 167

Accredited voters – 106

Total Vote cast – 106

TOTAL RESULTS FROM 3 UNITS IN OROLU LGA

Registered voters 947

Accredited votes 419

ACD – 01

ADP – 01

APC – 280

APA – 01

DPC – 01

PDP – 122

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 411

REJECTED VOTES – 08

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 419