Despite the presence of scores of security personnel at Polling Unit one, Ward eight in Orolu Local Government Area, thugs are in control of the unit, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

At least 100 personnel comprising police officers and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were deployed to the unit.

Apart from the police officers, thugs who publicly professed to be working for APC were on ground to intimidate opposition and provide cover for voters.

The thugs strategically stationed at the entrance and around the polling units are causing mayhem in the polling unit.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter observed how they confiscated and later released a phone belonging to a journalist with The Cable newspapers, Taiwo Adebulu.

Police officers watched as they perpetrate these acts.

Apart from threatening journalists, the thugs who are the first point of call at the polling unit screen whoever will enter to vote.

Tens of motorcycles belonging to opposition electorate were seeing lying around the bush at the polling unit.