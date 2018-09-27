Boko Haram in nine gun trucks attack community, repelled by soldiers – Official

Boko Haram
Boko Haram sect

The Nigerian Army inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram when they attacked Garshigar community of Mobar Local Government Area in Borno on Wednesday, an official said.

Texas Chukwu, Army Director of Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Mr Chukwu stated that the insurgents, who were in nine gun trucks, were repelled by troops of 145 Battalion deployed for Operation Lafiya Dole following superior power of the vigilant troops.

He added that “preliminary battle damage assessment reveals that the overwhelming superior power of the troops devastated the insurgents, inflicting human and equipment casualty on the insurgents which forced them to withdraw in disarray.”

The director said that the gallant troops regrouped after the fierce encounter and dominated the general area of Garshigar and its environs with fighting patrols.

“The good people of Mobar Local Government are urged to remain calm and be assured of troops’ commitment to provide adequate security in the general area,” he added.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.