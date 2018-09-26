Gunmen abduct 16 Nigerian miners – Police

Related News

The Kaduna Police Command on Wednesday confirmed that 16 miners were abducted by armed bandits at Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

According to the police, the miners were returning from a mining site in a truck when they were intercepted by the gunmen.

The incident occurred at Pole Wire bush, close to Bogoma village of the troubled Birnin Gwari town.

Among those kidnapped, according to a statement signed by the state police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, was one Isa Tanimu.

He said the command has already deployed officers to track down the suspects. He said the suspects have started communicating with families of those abducted demanding ransom.

“We received an information that on 25/9/18 at about 1830hrs, bandits intercepted a truck in the bush of Pole Wire conveying local miners who were returning from site to Bogoma village.

“They kidnapped one Isa Tanimu and 15 others all of the same village. Teams of policemen have been dispatched to the scene alongside the command anti-kidnapping unit for surveillance with the view to rescue the victims and arrest the criminals. The latest information available is that a link has been established with them (kidnappers).

They have started demanding for ransom,” he said.

Mr Sabo said the police is making ‘a discreet effort’ to track down the abductors.

Birnin Gwari is one of the areas most troubled by armed bandits in Kaduna State. Scores of people have been killed and several houses burnt by the bandits who also kidnap for ransom in the area and neighbouring communities.

The attacks have continued despite the establishment of an army barracks in the area.