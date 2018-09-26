OsunDecides2018: Omisore declares support for APC

Related News

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore, has asked his supporters to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Thursday’s supplementary election in Osun State.

Mr Omisore stated this when he addressed journalists on Wednesday afternoon in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Mr Omisore, who came third in the main election held on Saturday, has been courted by both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how delegates from the two major parties held separate meetings with Mr Omisore to seek his support.

Mr Omisore whose party, SDP, came third in the governorship election, stands no chance of being elected governor after Thursday’s supplementary poll.

In the inconclusive election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254, 345 votes. Mr Omisore, who hails from Ife Central local government, polled 128,049 votes to occupy the third place.

The supplementary election was declared on Sunday after the electoral commission, INEC, declared the governorship election inconclusive. INEC said the margin between the two leading parties, PDP and APC, is less than the number of cancelled votes (3,498) in the seven polling units.

The supplementary election holds in the seven polling units were elections were cancelled.

More details later…