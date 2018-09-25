NLC declares indefinite warning strike over minimum wage

Related News

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared the starting of an indefinite warning strike to press the Buhari administration to adopt a new minimum wage for workers.

The strike will start Wednesday morning.

Its sister labour group, the Trade Union Congress, had earlier on Tuesday announced it would begin strike from the early hours of Thursday, following the federal government’s failure to honour its ultimatum on the new minimum wage.

Both unions had earlier said the organised labour’s demand to reconvene a tripartite committee on the national minimum wage for workers was not met, and that the leaders have cautioned the federal government against foot-dragging on the new minimum wage.

Last Thursday, the NLC resolved to commence an indefinite nationwide strike after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the federal government which will elapse Wednesday.

In a press statement Wednesday, signed by the NLC General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, the congress resolved that the strike commence in the midnight of Wednesday.

“Representatives of organized labour, after due consultation and meetings, have therefore agreed that all unions and our Civil society allies should embark on a warning strike from midnight of Wednesday, 26th September, 2018,” the statement said.

“All affiliates and state councils are therefore expected to mobilize their members nationwide to ensure total compliance.”

“The nationwide warning strike will remain in force until further directives are conveyed,” the release read.