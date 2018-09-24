2019: Again APC reschedules presidential primary

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its presidential primary from September 25 to September 27.

The party made this known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, Sunday night.

“The presidential direct primary election earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 will now hold on Thursday, September 27th, 2018.”

The governing party had last week earlier reviewed its dates for primaries.

From the previously reviewed time table, the primaries were to hold as follows: September 25 – Presidential Primary Election, September 29- Governorship Primary Election, October 2 – Senate Primary Elections, October 3 – House of Representatives Primary Elections, October 4 – State House of Assembly Primary Elections and October 6 – the National Convention for the Presidential primary.

Though the party did not change the dates for other primaries, its new date for the presidential primary is same as that of the Osun governorship re-run.

The Osun governorship election held September 22 was declared inconclusive Sunday afternoon because, according to the returning officer, the difference between the two leading parties, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was less than the total number of votes cancelled. The PDP, after final collation in Osun led its closest challenger, APC, by 353 votes while 3,498 votes were cancelled.

Mr Nabena, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that the fact both the presidential primary and Osun re-run election hold same day will not be a problem.

“It won’t be an issue because when you look at the local government affected for the Osun re-run they are just few so it’s not going to be an issue.”

The party also announced that duly registered party members can now collect their permanent membership cards from their respective wards.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the only presidential aspirant to have purchased the APC form at the N45 million price fixed by the party.