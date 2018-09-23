Ras Kimono’s wife, Efemena Okedi, is dead

Related News

Efemena Okedi, wife of late reggae legend, Ras Kimono is dead.

She died in the early hours of Sunday in her Magodo-Isheri home in Lagos.

Her death comes three months after Ras Kimono passed on.

She was Ras Kimono’s third and closest wife.

Indeed when Kimono passed on in June, many feared she might be unable to bear the loss.

The head, Copyright Society of Nigeria, Chibueze Okereke confirmed her demise in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

“We are so shocked to receive the news of Efe’s death this morning (Sunday). I was told that she attended a function yesterday and displayed no signs of ill health. She got home and after a while complained she was feeling funny. Sadly, she passed on before she could be rushed to the hospital. Efe and Ras Kimono were soul mates-it was impossible to see Kimono without seeing Efe by his side. She managed Kimono’s band and was an artiste turned artiste manager,” he noted.

Kimono, who celebrated his 60th birthday with friends and family, had concluded plans to travel to the United States before his demise in June. He was buried in his hometown, Onicha-Olona, in Aniocha North, Delta State on August 26.