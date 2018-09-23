OsunDecides2018: INEC formally announces results — LIVE-UPDATES

The electoral commission, INEC, has commenced the formal announcement of results at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo, Osun State.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the results as announced in each local government collation centre in Osun where the governorship election held on Saturday.
Those results are now being formally announced at the INEC headquarters.
Although 48 political parties are taking part in the election, five are considered major contenders. They are APC, ADC, ADP, PDP and SDP.
The results of the five major parties in the election as announced at the INEC headquarters are as follows.
Boluwaduro Local Government
APC- 3843
ADC- 69
ADP- 858
PDP- 3779
SDP- 1766
Atakunmosa West LGA
APC- 5019
ADC- 106
ADP- 718
PDP- 5401
SDP- 1570
Ifedayo Local Government Area
APC- 3182
ADC- 52
ADP- 176
PDP- 3374
SDP- 1377
Ede South LGA
ADC 83
ADP 357
APC 4512
PDP 16793
SDP 855
Orolu LGA
ADC 79
ADP 388
APC 5442
PDP 7776
SDP 2043
Obokun LGA
ADC – 106
ADP – 663
APC – 7229
PDP – 10869
SDP – 1907
Ilesa East
ADC – 18
ADP – 1275
APC – 9790
PDP – 8244
SDP -3720
Boripe LGA
Total Registered Voters – 57, 397
Accredited: 25, 045
Parties Total Votes:
ADC – 137
ADP – 1137
APC – 11, 655
PDP – 6, 892
SDP – 2730
Ilesa West
ADC 127
ADP 2363
APC 7251
PDP 8286
SDP 2408
Oriade LGA
ADC 109
ADP 1224
APC 9778
PDP 10109
SDP 2265
Ila LGA
ADC 96
ADP 183
APC 8403
PDP 8241
SDP 3134