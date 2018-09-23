OsunDecides2018: INEC formally announces results — LIVE-UPDATES

Related News

The electoral commission, INEC, has commenced the formal announcement of results at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo, Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the results as announced in each local government collation centre in Osun where the governorship election held on Saturday.

Those results are now being formally announced at the INEC headquarters.

Although 48 political parties are taking part in the election, five are considered major contenders. They are APC, ADC, ADP, PDP and SDP.

The results of the five major parties in the election as announced at the INEC headquarters are as follows.

Boluwaduro Local Government

APC- 3843

ADC- 69

ADP- 858

PDP- 3779

SDP- 1766

Atakunmosa West LGA

APC- 5019

ADC- 106

ADP- 718

PDP- 5401

SDP- 1570

Ifedayo Local Government Area

APC- 3182

ADC- 52

ADP- 176

PDP- 3374

SDP- 1377

Ede South LGA

ADC 83

ADP 357

APC 4512

PDP 16793

SDP 855

Orolu LGA

ADC 79

ADP 388

APC 5442

PDP 7776

SDP 2043

Obokun LGA

ADC – 106

ADP – 663

APC – 7229

PDP – 10869

SDP – 1907

Ilesa East

ADC – 18

ADP – 1275

APC – 9790

PDP – 8244

SDP -3720

Boripe LGA

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Parties Total Votes:

ADC – 137

ADP – 1137

APC – 11, 655

PDP – 6, 892

SDP – 2730

Ilesa West

ADC 127

ADP 2363

APC 7251

PDP 8286

SDP 2408

Oriade LGA

ADC 109

ADP 1224

APC 9778

PDP 10109

SDP 2265

Ila LGA

ADC 96

ADP 183

APC 8403

PDP 8241

SDP 3134