#OsunDecides2018: INEC formally announces results — LIVE-UPDATES

and
#OsunDecides2018: APC, PDP, SDP others battle for Osun governorship
#OsunDecides2018: APC, PDP, SDP others battle for Osun governorship

The electoral commission, INEC, has commenced the formal announcement of results at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo, Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the results as announced in each local government collation centre in Osun where the governorship election held on Saturday.

Those results are now being formally announced at the INEC headquarters.

Although 48 political parties are taking part in the election, five are considered major contenders. They are APC, ADC, ADP, PDP and SDP.

The results of the five major parties in the election as announced at the INEC headquarters are as follows.

Boluwaduro Local Government

APC- 3843

ADC- 69

ADP- 858

PDP- 3779

SDP- 1766

Atakunmosa West LGA

APC- 5019

ADC- 106

ADP- 718

PDP- 5401

SDP- 1570

Ifedayo Local Government Area

APC- 3182

ADC- 52

ADP- 176

PDP- 3374

SDP- 1377

Ede South LGA

ADC 83
ADP 357
APC 4512
PDP 16793
SDP 855

Orolu LGA

ADC 79
ADP 388
APC 5442
PDP 7776
SDP 2043

Obokun LGA

ADC – 106
ADP – 663
APC – 7229
PDP – 10869
SDP – 1907

Ilesa East

ADC – 18
ADP – 1275
APC – 9790
PDP – 8244
SDP -3720

Boripe LGA

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Parties Total Votes:

ADC – 137
ADP – 1137
APC – 11, 655
PDP – 6, 892
SDP – 2730

Ilesa West

ADC 127
ADP 2363
APC 7251
PDP 8286
SDP 2408

Oriade LGA

ADC 109
ADP 1224
APC 9778
PDP 10109
SDP 2265

Ila LGA

ADC 96

ADP 183

APC 8403

PDP 8241

SDP 3134

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.