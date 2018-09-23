OsunDecides2018: INEC results from local govts

Related News

As collation of results for the 2018 Osun governorship elections draws to a close in various wards, the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development brings you the outcomes of the elections in various local government areas.

The winner of #OsunDecide2018 is expected to be announced on Sunday by the election umpire at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Before the final announcement of results, however, results of each local government will be announced at the INEC collation centre in the local government.

With about 180 observers in the 30 local governments, PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of results from each local government.

Follow the updates here.

PDP wins Ede South

INEC has officially announced the result of Ede South LGA.

PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke has won the local government with a total of 16,693 votes.

Details:

Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887

Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888

Result:

A 8

AA 0

ADP 14

ACD 18

ACPN 13

AD 5

ADC 3

ADP 357

AGA 9

APA 3

APC 4512

APGA 8

APP 7

DNPP 1

C4C 5

DA 5

DPC 71

DPP 20

RJP 3

JDP 1

JPN 2

JDP 2

KOWA 3

AOWA 3

LP 1

MMN 3

MPN 1

NCP 6

NEPP 1

NNPP 3

NPC 5

PANDEF 3

PDC 123

PDP 16693

PPA 159

PPC 25

PPN 9

PRP 4

PT 4

RP 12

NDP 855

SNP 18

SPN 5

UPN 7

UPP 1

YDP 3

YPP 6

Total Valid Votes: 23,136

Total Rejected Votes: 1,605

Total Votes Cast: 24,741

TOTAL RESULT AT BORIPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Parties Total Votes:

ADC – 137

ADP – 1137

APC – 11, 655

PDP – 6, 892

SDP – 2730

#OsunDecides2018: The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke has emerged winner of Orolu Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun state.

Mr Adeleke polled a total of 7776 votes beating the candidate of the ruling APC, Gboyega Oyetola, who got 5442 votes according to results released by officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details of the results for Orolu LGA are as follows:

Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904

Total Number of of Accredited Voters-17,485

Result:

A-0

Aa-2

ABP-10

ACD-18

ACPN-13

AD-13

ADC-79

ADP-388

AGA-7

AGAP-1

ANRP-8

APA-31

APC-5442

APGA-7

APP-15

BNPP-1

C4C-3

DA-2

DPC-31

DPP-15

FJP-3

GDPN-1

GPN-3

HDP-6

KOWA-1

LP-8

MMN-0

MPN-2

NCP-6

NEPP-6

NNPP-1

NPC-3

PANDEL-5

PDC-54

PDP-7776

PPA-63

PPC-17

PPN-6

PRP-4

PT-7

RP-11

SDP-2043

SNP-20

SPN-2

UPN-12

UPP-5

YDP-4

YPP-2

TOTAL VALID VOTES- 16,157

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES -1,260

TOTAL VOTES CAST- 17,417

FINAL COLLATION report from Ilesha West as read out by the SPO at Ereja town hall.

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569

RESULT:

A 69

AA 02

ADP 21

ACD 32

APN 37

AD 48

ADC 127

ADP 2363

AGA 21

AGAP 4

ANRP 25

APA 53

APC 7251

APGA 14

APP 28

DNPP 0

C4C 3

DA 4

DPC 31

LJP 01

GPN 5

HDP 13

LP 8

NCP 16

NNP 2

NPC 8

PDC 76

PDP 8286

PPA 70

PPC 36

PPN 16

PRP 06

PT 21

SDP 2408

SPN 13

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861

TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081