OsunDecides2018: INEC results from local govts

As collation of results for the 2018 Osun governorship elections draws to a close in various wards, the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development brings you the outcomes of the elections in various local government areas.
The winner of #OsunDecide2018 is expected to be announced on Sunday by the election umpire at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
Before the final announcement of results, however, results of each local government will be announced at the INEC collation centre in the local government.
With about 180 observers in the 30 local governments, PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of results from each local government.
PDP wins Ede South
INEC has officially announced the result of Ede South LGA.
PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke has won the local government with a total of 16,693 votes.
Details:
Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887
Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888
Result:
A 8
AA 0
ADP 14
ACD 18
ACPN 13
AD 5
ADC 3
ADP 357
AGA 9
APA 3
APC 4512
APGA 8
APP 7
DNPP 1
C4C 5
DA 5
DPC 71
DPP 20
RJP 3
JDP 1
JPN 2
JDP 2
KOWA 3
AOWA 3
LP 1
MMN 3
MPN 1
NCP 6
NEPP 1
NNPP 3
NPC 5
PANDEF 3
PDC 123
PDP 16693
PPA 159
PPC 25
PPN 9
PRP 4
PT 4
RP 12
NDP 855
SNP 18
SPN 5
UPN 7
UPP 1
YDP 3
YPP 6
Total Valid Votes: 23,136
Total Rejected Votes: 1,605
Total Votes Cast: 24,741
BREAKING: #OsunDecides: APC Candidate, Oyetola Wins Own Local Government
TOTAL RESULT AT BORIPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Total Registered Voters – 57, 397
Accredited: 25, 045
Parties Total Votes:
ADC – 137
ADP – 1137
APC – 11, 655
PDP – 6, 892
SDP – 2730
#OsunDecides2018: The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke has emerged winner of Orolu Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun state.
Mr Adeleke polled a total of 7776 votes beating the candidate of the ruling APC, Gboyega Oyetola, who got 5442 votes according to results released by officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Details of the results for Orolu LGA are as follows:
Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904
Total Number of of Accredited Voters-17,485
Result:
A-0
Aa-2
ABP-10
ACD-18
ACPN-13
AD-13
ADC-79
ADP-388
AGA-7
AGAP-1
ANRP-8
APA-31
APC-5442
APGA-7
APP-15
BNPP-1
C4C-3
DA-2
DPC-31
DPP-15
FJP-3
GDPN-1
GPN-3
HDP-6
KOWA-1
LP-8
MMN-0
MPN-2
NCP-6
NEPP-6
NNPP-1
NPC-3
PANDEL-5
PDC-54
PDP-7776
PPA-63
PPC-17
PPN-6
PRP-4
PT-7
RP-11
SDP-2043
SNP-20
SPN-2
UPN-12
UPP-5
YDP-4
YPP-2
TOTAL VALID VOTES- 16,157
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES -1,260
TOTAL VOTES CAST- 17,417
FINAL COLLATION report from Ilesha West as read out by the SPO at Ereja town hall.
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569
RESULT:
A 69
AA 02
ADP 21
ACD 32
APN 37
AD 48
ADC 127
ADP 2363
AGA 21
AGAP 4
ANRP 25
APA 53
APC 7251
APGA 14
APP 28
DNPP 0
C4C 3
DA 4
DPC 31
LJP 01
GPN 5
HDP 13
LP 8
NCP 16
NNP 2
NPC 8
PDC 76
PDP 8286
PPA 70
PPC 36
PPN 16
PRP 06
PT 21
SDP 2408
SPN 13
TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861
TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081